49ers DE Nick Bosa Given Questionable Spot in ESPN's Latest Ranking

Another position group has been ranked by NFL executives and coaches, courtesy of ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

This time around, it is the edge rushers who are being ranked. Christian McCaffrey was the first San Francisco 49ers player named when they ranked the running backs.

Now, Nick Bosa joins him as the second-ranked player. However, unlike McCaffrey, Bosa has a bit of a questionable ranking, as executives and coaches have Bosa as the No. 8 edge rusher in the NFL.

Does Bosa have an unfair ranking?

Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) participates in a pass rush drill during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Several voters acknowledged that Bosa would still be in their top five if healthy. A torn ACL -- the second of his career -- cost Bosa all but three games in 2025," Fowler wrote. "He was balling before the injury, though, posting a 21.6% pass rush win rate along with two sacks."

Amazingly, Bosa is still in the top 10 at his position. He played only three games, despite looking great in each. That could diminish a player's stock significantly, especially given the severity of his injury.

However, what makes his ranking questionable is that the logic used to place him low doesn't apply to Micah Parsons, who also tore his ACL last season.

It seems that because Parsons actually played the majority of the season before his injury, he gets to be ranked No. 2. Now, I am not saying Bosa should be that high.

Parsons gets the edge over Bosa, absent from injury. But this is a ranking of players going into 2026, and Parsons doesn't appear ready to play until November at the earliest.

At least Bosa will most likely be ready for Week 1 and has proven to come back good as new when he has torn an ACL before. That's his unfortunate and fortunate experience of tearing it for a third time.

In any case, as Fowler acknowledged, those around the NFL know Bosa is a top-five talent.

"He's got the best speed-to-power move in the NFL," an NFL personnel evaluator said to Fowler. "He gets offensive tackles on their heels, and he pushes right through them."

Bosa will have to remind everyone when he suits back up again in 2026 of his skill. I have little doubt he can't pick up where he left off before his injury.

No other damage was done to his knee, and he knows how to traverse this. I'd expect a strong season from Bosa that gets him back into top-five status.

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