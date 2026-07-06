49ers' Christian McCaffrey Receives High Spot in ESPN's RB Rankings

It's no secret that Christian McCaffrey is one of the best running backs in the NFL, especially after what he did for the San Francisco 49ers last season.

However, it's not a hot take to say he isn't the best running back in the league. In fact, he's not even viewed as a top-three player.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler released a running back ranking ahead of the 2026 season, where he surveyed NFL executives, coaches, and scouts. They placed McCaffrey as the No. 4 back.

While he's not in the top three, he is still sitting in a high spot. Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Saquon Barkley are the players who rank ahead of him.

Is McCaffrey fairly ranked?

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs after the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"In 2025, McCaffrey posted his third career season with at least 2,000 scrimmage yards, tied for fourth most by a running back in NFL history. He needed a league-high 413 touches to do it. McCaffrey's 3.9 yards per carry was his lowest full-season clip since his rookie year in 2017. One factor: The 49ers ranked 29th in rushing yards before contact (2.04)," wrote Fowler.

McCaffrey didn't have any mesmerising stats last year. Part of it is his own doing. He's not the same player that he was in 2023, which factored into one executive's logic for where he ranked McCaffrey.

"He's declined some -- I think you will see more juice if he doesn't have to be the focal point of both the run and pass game," an NFC executive said to Fowler. "But he's such an elite overall player with versatility who takes care of himself that he can be a top guy for at least one more year."

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) carries the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What McCaffrey needs to be the best version of himself is some support. It starts with relieving him of some snaps. His importance in the offense skews towards being a receiver rather than a runner.

The mismatches McCaffrey presents with linebackers are insane. That is where Kyle Shanahan to steer more of McCaffrey's usage, while he gives a few carries to Jordan James and Kaelon Black.

McCaffrey will benefit from this as the season goes on, especially in the playoffs. It should also preserve his career as well. The 49ers don't have an excuse not to relieve him at least a bit.

If not, they run the risk of 2026 being the last solid season for McCaffrey.

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