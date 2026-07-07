49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Seems Unlikely to Play in 2026

Stop me if you've heard this before, but Brandon Aiyuk has taken to social media again regarding his situation with the San Francisco 49ers.

This time around, he's doubling down on a previous post, in which he made it clear he won't ever return to the 49ers' facility, even though it's the only way he can finally get released.

"I will not be reinstating with them nor ever doing any kind of business with them," Aiyuk said on his Instagram. "I'm locked in and focused on my opportunity to return to the field this season!"

Well, there you have it. Not only is Aiyuk not showing up when the 49ers begin training camp, but he's not going to execute the first step necessary to be released.

At this rate, Aiyuk seems unlikely to play in 2026. If he's unwilling to file for reinstatement, then there is nothing to talk about regarding his playing future.

Aiyuk trending towards inactivity in 2026

Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan talks to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Of course, that can all change in an instant. Nothing he says or does is set in stone. It would be foolish to take his word for it, given the weirdness he's showing in the last month.

Still, the fact that he has taken this stance now is foolish. For someone who has been acting like they are already signed to the Washington Commanders, he sure loves to take no action to make it happen.

If a release from the 49ers and joining the Commanders is what he truly wants, then he'd file for reinstatement and show up to training camp in a couple of weeks.

Instead, he's just living on social media. He's not doing anything positive or productive for his cause. No one has dug himself into a hole faster than Aiyuk has since June began.

It's been impressive to see him do that, because that takes a lot of work. Kudos to him for the rapid self-sabotage. It takes some skill to do that in such a short time.

Aiyuk has gotten to a point where it's not even a guarantee that the Commanders sign him. And after he took a shot at Jayden Daniels, that's come into further question.

There's been no evidence that Aiyuk desires to return to the field. He's done more to end his NFL career than to keep it afloat.

And if he doesn't play in 2026, that's probably a wrap for him.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.