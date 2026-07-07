49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Seems Unlikely to Play in 2026
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Stop me if you've heard this before, but Brandon Aiyuk has taken to social media again regarding his situation with the San Francisco 49ers.
This time around, he's doubling down on a previous post, in which he made it clear he won't ever return to the 49ers' facility, even though it's the only way he can finally get released.
"I will not be reinstating with them nor ever doing any kind of business with them," Aiyuk said on his Instagram. "I'm locked in and focused on my opportunity to return to the field this season!"
Well, there you have it. Not only is Aiyuk not showing up when the 49ers begin training camp, but he's not going to execute the first step necessary to be released.
At this rate, Aiyuk seems unlikely to play in 2026. If he's unwilling to file for reinstatement, then there is nothing to talk about regarding his playing future.
Aiyuk trending towards inactivity in 2026
Of course, that can all change in an instant. Nothing he says or does is set in stone. It would be foolish to take his word for it, given the weirdness he's showing in the last month.
Still, the fact that he has taken this stance now is foolish. For someone who has been acting like they are already signed to the Washington Commanders, he sure loves to take no action to make it happen.
If a release from the 49ers and joining the Commanders is what he truly wants, then he'd file for reinstatement and show up to training camp in a couple of weeks.
Instead, he's just living on social media. He's not doing anything positive or productive for his cause. No one has dug himself into a hole faster than Aiyuk has since June began.
It's been impressive to see him do that, because that takes a lot of work. Kudos to him for the rapid self-sabotage. It takes some skill to do that in such a short time.
Aiyuk has gotten to a point where it's not even a guarantee that the Commanders sign him. And after he took a shot at Jayden Daniels, that's come into further question.
There's been no evidence that Aiyuk desires to return to the field. He's done more to end his NFL career than to keep it afloat.
And if he doesn't play in 2026, that's probably a wrap for him.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN