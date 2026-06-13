49ers' George Kittle Has Upbeat Perspective Facing Myles Garrett

The football world stopped for a moment when the Los Angeles Rams acquired the best defensive player in the league, Myles Garrett.

A team that was already strong has ascended to new heights with his addition. The first opponent that will get to experience Garrett as a Ram is the San Francisco 49ers in Australia.

It’s a matchup that is going to keep Kyle Shanahan, his coaching staff, and the players up at night. However, George Kittle doesn’t have a concerned mindset. In fact, he welcomes the challenge.

Kittle takes an upbeat approach to facing Garrett

“Myles is a fantastic player. He's a defensive MVP for a reason, broke the sack record for a reason. He's an amazing football player,” Kittle said on The Rich Eisen Show. “It just kind of changes up how you have to play against the Rams. He’s probably going to get the Aaron Donald treatment.

“You make a game plan around him, and make the rest of the team beat you. Just don't let the best defensive player in the league beat you on every single snap. It's going to be a huge challenge. Like I said, he's incredible. But hey, we've got incredible players too, and I love a great challenge. It's going to be really fun."

Not only is this an upbeat mindset for Kittle, and hopefully the 49ers to have, but it’s the right one. They have to welcome and look forward to the challenge of facing Garrett.

It’s similar to how their mindset is or should be about traveling to Australia. Is it a massive inconvenience? Of course. None of them want to travel 17 hours to play a game.

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) reacts during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

But there’s nothing they can do about it. Rather than wallow in annoyance, it behooves them to embrace it, to look forward to the trip. That’s how they view it with Garrett on the Rams.

Going up against him will be extremely difficult, but they should welcome it, like how Kittle is. Everyone on the 49ers should be up for the challenge and hone in on making it as quiet of a game for Garrett as possible.

Otherwise, if they have even the slightest fear or discouragement, Garrett will wreck them for all four quarters. Now, it’s possible he still does that anyway. He’s that elite of a player.

But they can reduce the chances of that happening by having the correct approach, and that’s by being upbeat about it.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.