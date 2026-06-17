49ers Praised for Making One of the Best Offseason Moves

The San Francisco 49ers made quite a few additions earlier in the offseason. Signing Mike Evans is the one move most fans gravitate toward as the best one they made.

It's tough to blame anyone for that. Evans is a future Hall of Fame player. His addition helps the 49ers in a desperately needed area.

However, as awesome as that move is, that isn't the best one the 49ers made this offseason. Trading for Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa is the best one.

An NFC executive spoke to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, praising the 49ers for making one of the best moves in the offseason by acquiring Odighizuwa.

49ers are geniuses for this move

Jul 22, 2025; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images



"Getting a quality tackle for a third-round pick was considered solid value. "Good player, perfect scheme fit, good pricing, excellent contract to inherit," said an NFC executive to Fowler.

"Odighizuwa was the Cowboys' franchise-tagged player in March 2025, eventually agreeing to a four-year, $80 million deal," wrote Fowler. "This March, the Niners tried to sign interior rusher John Franklin-Myers, who agreed to terms with Tennessee. They then pivoted to Odighizuwa, who was expendable due to the Cowboys' acquisition of Quinnen Williams in November."

You didn't need an anonymous NFC executive to tell you that was a fantastic move by the 49ers. As weak as the wide receiver position was, which led the 49ers to sign Evans, the interior defensive line was just as bad.

Last season, the 49ers were atrocious at getting after the quarterback. They were the worst team in tallying sacks with 20 and the third-worst team in generating pressures with 169.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Odighizuwa will dramatically help with that. Not to mention, he's a solid defender against the run. His impact will be felt instantly.

He'll also aid Alfred Collins and C.J. West as they enter their second NFL season. Rather than overloading their plates, they can rotate and play alongside Odighizuwa.

It's going to make everything so much easier for them, but especially for the edge rushers. Odighizuwa can cause destruction in the middle to free up the edge rushers.

And if/when opposing offenses key in on Nick Bosa, it'll allow for countless one-on-one chances for Odighizuwa. The last time he had an elite edge rusher to complement was Micah Parsons.

He had a career-high in sacks and pressures. It wouldn't be surprising if he improves upon those numbers with the 49ers. What an incredible move made.

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