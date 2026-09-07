49ers Predicted to Make Splashy Pass Rush Move

The San Francisco 49ers roster is set entering the 2026 season. However, if there is one position the team could address, it would be edge rusher. Matt Barrows of The Athletic gave his bold prediction for the 49ers season. His was the 49ers added a veteran edge rusher this year.

“The 49ers entered the offseason with a hole at defensive end and somehow that hole has grown wider,” wrote Barrows. “All of which suggests that at some point the 49ers will look to add a free agent like Leonard Floyd or Joey Bosa or perhaps make a splashy trade at the Nov. 10 deadline.”

The 49ers have ties that could connect them to both Floyd and Bosa.

San Francisco 49ers projected to add edge rusher during 2026 season

As things stand, the room looks thin. They have Nick Bosa, but he is coming back from an ACL injury. He is expected to be fully healthy, but the team has been taking it easy on him in the offseason.



The expectation is not for Bosa to hit the ground running and explode with a full snap count right away. However, the depth behind him gets thin quick.

Mykel Williams is on the PUP and will miss at least six games. Even when he returns, he is a development player who is not expected to make an impact right away.

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Sam Okuayinonnu is on the IR. It leaves Keion White and Romello Height as the only legitimate options to rush opposite of Bosa.



White has a 7.5 sacks in three NFL seasons and is known more for run defense. Height is the designated pass rusher, but the rookie third round pick did not record a pressure in the preseason.

They added Khalil Kareem, but that is much more of a band-aid than an actual fix.

With Floyd, they could sign a player who has experience with the 49ers, and Raheem Morris. He spent 2024 with San Francisco and 2025 with Morris. In the case of Bosa, it is the brother of Nick. There are likely only a few teams that Joey Bosa would sign with and playing with his brother makes the 49ers one of those teams.

The 49ers can give White and Height a look for a couple of weeks, but these two rushers are more appealing on paper. It would not be surprising if they looked into both of them. They also might be active in trade talks.