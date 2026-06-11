This Would Be a Successful Season for 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey

There should be a lot of expectation on San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey this season.

McCaffrey remains one of the best running backs in the NFL. In 2025, he proved he is still operating at a high level on the ground while also showcasing his versatility as a receiver when called upon.

His dual-threat ability played a major role in helping the 49ers reach the playoffs, especially with practically all of the team's receiving options struggling to stay healthy throughout the season.

That said, there should be different expectations for him in 2026.

Expectation: 1,000+ rushing yards and more explosive

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA;San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) takes the field before the game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Despite McCaffrey so nearly becoming the first-ever running back to record two 1,000 receiving and rushing yard seasons, there shouldn't be as much of an expectation to complete that feat this time around.

The 49ers invested in their receiving corps by signing Mike Evans and Christian Kirk in free agency, while also drafting De'Zhaun Stribling. Combined with the remainder of their depth options at wide receiver, and even at tight end with George Kittle and Jake Tonges, San Francisco should have no shortage of pass-catching options this season.

McCaffrey will undoubtedly continue to be involved in the passing game, and that's to be expected. However, he should be even more explosive this season after the 49ers revealed plans to scale back his workload. They've made similar claims in the past, only to do the opposite, but this time around they appear more serious.

Last season proved that McCaffrey may have been carrying too much of the load, and his explosiveness suffered as a result. He finished with the second-most carries in the league and the eighth-most rushing yards, but ranked just 40th in yards per carry.

That's a significant drop-off from his Offensive Player of the Year campaign in 2023, when he averaged a far more impressive 5.4 yards per carry.

It may prove difficult for McCaffrey to replicate his 2023 campaign as he is now 30 and durability becomes more of a concern. However, he has already admitted that he entered the offseason healthy, which is ultimately the best news the 49ers could have hoped for.

With George Kittle set to miss all of training camp and his timetable for returning still unclear, McCaffrey may have to step up on certain drives.

However, managing his workload will be crucial to preserving the explosiveness that has made him one of the league's most dangerous offensive weapons.