This 49ers Strength Stood Out in Dominant Week 2 Win Over Dolphins

The San Francisco 49ers extended their winning streak to 2-0 after demolishing the Miami Dolphins 35-13.

The Dolphins have one of the weaker rosters in the league, so a comprehensive win was the expectation rather than a surprise.

Still, the 49ers had to go out and execute, and they did so very convincingly.

The 49ers' offensive weapons look fresh

Sep 20, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest strength the 49ers can take from this game is that their offensive weapons all looked fresh. They suffered one of the biggest setbacks possible after Week 1, with Jake Tonges’ injury ruling him out for the season, and now rookie De’Zhaun Stribling is set to miss 10 weeks.

Both players were expected to have a big role, so losing them is a significant blow. However, despite those setbacks, the 49ers’ remaining offensive weapons showed they can still make an impact while staying fresh.

San Francisco recorded five touchdowns thanks to a near-impeccable performance from Brock Purdy, who completed 20 of his 22 passes for 287 yards and finished with a 149.1 passer rating.

But as much credit as Purdy deserves for his throws, it shouldn't be understated who his weapons were in this game. After a poor but somewhat expected Week 1 from George Kittle as a receiver, because of his first game back after his Achilles injury, he responded with four catches on four targets for 80 yards and his first touchdown of the season.

Mike Evans made some fantastic catches and was also 100% on his targets, while Christian McCaffrey went four for four on throws and added two rushing touchdowns.

DeMarcus Robinson went three for three, Deebo Samuel went three for four passes, while Kyle Juszczyk caught both of his targets and added a touchdown.

So, what do all these weapons have in common? Well, they're all over 30.

A massive criticism of the 49ers’ offensive weapons heading into this season was their age, with questions over whether they are past their best. The concern was that the explosiveness that once made this group so dangerous may no longer be there, particularly with so many of their key players now over 30.

Though the Dolphins may be one of the easier games on their schedule, it still provided a clear indication that the key to their season could hinge on keeping their veteran weapons as fresh as possible.

Robinson left the game with an ankle injury, so the 49ers will now be hoping it is only a minor setback.