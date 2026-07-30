49ers CB Renardo Green Cites the Biggest Reason for His Confidence

Confidence is a trait every NFL player should have. The moment it is shaken, it can derail a player, especially for a cornerback.

That's one of the top positions that needs to be played with extreme confidence, and even some arrogance. That might've been the issue for 49ers cornerback Renardo Green last year.

He had quite a few mental lapses that led to breakdowns in coverage. This year, he's looking to rectify that, and it begins in training camp. So far, he's off to a strong start.

Raheem Morris has been impressed with how Green has looked in camp. Part of that is due to Kyle Shanahan's hard coaching, but another is how high his confidence is this year. So, what's factoring into his confidence?

The biggest reason for Green's confidence

December 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“I played a lot of ball my first two years. Having that experience when you already got the talent and the reps, you see things faster, you process things faster," said Green. "Things aren’t new, or you’re not seeing them for the first time... The games are moving a lot slower, and I’m just growing, trying to learn as much as I can. Just trying to make as many plays as I can.”

It's as simple as that, it seems. Green is entering the conversion point from a green, young player to an experienced veteran. His comfort level is extremely high, which translates into confidence.

“I didn’t really do too much different. I always put the work in. You just get experience, and you see things that you didn’t see before just because you played so much ball. The game goes by slower. Everything goes by slower."

The moment the game goes by slower for an NFL player, they enter an unlocked realm. They've officially stepped into the real world of the league, where they can become an impressive talent.

This is part of why Green will have a bounce-back year in 2026. He's confident and has Shanahan's support. Not to mention that his pre-snap I.Q. has increased to unlock him further.

“I’ve always felt like I could play ball off natural reactions, but when I can come out there and tell you what formation they’re in and see double chippers, know he’s (the receiver) only gonna run three routes, it makes the game that much faster.”

The 49ers brought in competition for Green to earn his starting role. He's meeting that challenge head-on and has his sights on being the best version of himself in 2026.

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