Why 49ers CB Renardo Green Will Have a Successful Bounceback Year

2025 wasn’t an inspiring season for 49ers second-year cornerback Renardo Green.

His rookie season in 2024 was filled with promise and some highlights. But this past season, he couldn’t build off that. He failed to take the next step in his development, which led to him getting chewed out by Kyle Shanahan in one game.

Sometimes, a player could respond negatively to that hard coaching. But sometimes it’s needed to wake a player up, to spark a fire under them so that they can be the best version of themselves.

Shanahan explained earlier in the offseason that the reason he did that is that he has a ton of belief in Green. Sure enough, he’s answered the call and is off to a strong start in training camp.

Green is thankful for Shanahan's hard coaching

Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) leaves the field at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I appreciate him for pushing me. If it’s a play that he feels like I can make, because he knows the type of ball player I am, he knows my talent and what I’m capable of, I can’t do anything but respect it because I feel like I can make that play too,” Green said.

“Me pushing myself is one thing, but having a coach that believes in you, that believes that you can be one of the best, believes that you can be one of the top guys, it gives you more confidence to work harder because you know you’re not going to let yourself slack, but you know that he’s not going to let you slack either.”

The fact that Green is welcoming the hard coaching from Shanahan says a lot about the player he is. He’s into it, and he knows it’s what will help him perform at his best. That will help him bounce back this year.

That’s the type of player you bank on performing well during the season. He wants to be great, and he already believes he is and can be. Since he knows he has that support from Shanahan, it only fuels him.

There’s probably a part of him that wants to prove Shanahan right for his belief in him. It’s no wonder he has all of the confidence in the world right now. Shanahan’s coaching and support have helped.

The competition they brought in is part of it. They must’ve seen Green getting comfortable with his starting role, but now that they’ve brought in players, it’s kicked him into fourth gear.

Now, he’ll finally perform like the promising player that he was in 2024. When you have the belief and the confidence that he does, because he always had the talent, it should equate to a successful season.

I love his chances to be one of the best defenders on the

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