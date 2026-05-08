How RB Kaelon Black Stood out During the 49ers' Evaluation
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Drafting Indiana running back Kaelon Black in the third round with the No. 90 overall pick was an unexpected selection by the San Francisco 49ers.
What's even more surprising is that the 49ers ranked Black as the second-best running back of the 2026 NFL draft. It makes their evaluation process of Black extremely intriguing.
Thankfully, offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak was asked at his press conference on Thursday about what stood out with Black that enticed the 49ers to draft him in the third round.
What drew the 49ers to Kaelon Black
“He's a guy who, he really grew on us over time. The more we watched, studied these backs and really stacked them all together, you saw a guy who got the most out of every run that he put on tape," Kubiak said. "When he touched the ball, he was maximizing every play. Whether that be an explosive run where he was going through the line, or it was a run where it wasn't blocked very well, and he was going to get you four or five yards."
Black is not some middling player who didn't deserve to get drafted. He's got some talent, as Kubiak pointed out his traits that stood out to the 49ers. That's all fine and dandy.
But the issue is drafting him so early. The 49ers could've waited until the fourth round to take him. The next running back didn't get taken until 18 spots after, when the Broncos took Jonah Coleman.
My hunch of what was the convincing factor in drafting Black so early was that the 49ers, specifically Kyle Shanahan, fell in love with how Black looked in the College Football Playoffs.
Black ran extremely well in those games, and it was against the top defenses in college. Those defenses had NFL-caliber players, indicating he's ready to contribute as a rookie.
"He's just a really physical, tough runner. He's got good speed. To me, what I loved about watching him was when you saw their team, Indiana, get to the playoffs, he was one of the best players on the field. He was a big reason why they won the National Championship. He had some huge games and some huge moments and just a competitive dude. And so, we're really excited about him.”
Sure enough, Kubiak confirmed my suspicions about what the 49ers loved about him. A few games largely convinced them to draft him so early.
For their sake, they better hope he's the truth and not another third-round whiff.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN