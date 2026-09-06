5 Bold Predictions for 49ers’ 2026 Season

As the San Francisco 49ers prepare for the start of the 2026 regular season, what are some bold predictions that could end up coming true this year?

Biggest bold predictions for the San Francisco 49ers

De’Zhaun Stribling leads the 49ers in receiving.

Rookie De’Zhaun Stribling will likely start the year third or even fourth on the depth chart. He will be behind Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, and Demarcus Robinson.

However, all of them are at the age and injury status where they are barely holding onto their standing. Samuel and Robinson are mostly holding down their spots until Stribling can get into the lineup more.

Evans can produce, but has not been healthy for the past two years. It could open up for Stribling.

Kaelon Black has over 500 yards rushing

Brian Robinson Jr. had 400 yards last year, so this should be a massive increase. However, Black is a rookie, and he hardly had a preseason. So, this would be a solid season for him. Christian McCaffrey is coming off of a high-touch season and should not see the ball nearly as much. If Black holds down the backup job, he can easily go over 500 yards.

Osa Odighizuwa leads 49ers in sacks

The initial thought is that this should be Nick Bosa. However, he is coming off of an ACL injury, and at his age, it might take a few games for him to get back to his old ways. When you add in that he can tend to miss a game or two every so often, Bosa might not have a great year with sacks. Mykel Williams is missing at least six games, and Keion White is not a great rushing threat. Odighizuwa could be the sack leader.

Jaden Dugger starts next to Fred Warner

Dre Greenlaw was brought back, but he is older, has an injury history, and was suspended for a game last year. The team is not committed to him beyond this year. Meanwhile, Dugger has exceeded expectations. Before the end of the year, Dugger will start next to Fred Warner.

49ers finish below .500

The team has a high propensity to combust. McCaffrey, Bosa, Kittle, and Warner all have serious injury questions coming into the season. Trent Williams missed a crucial game last year, and at his age, he is not a lock to stay healthy. If any one of them gets injured, things can fall apart quickly. If they stack, the team will struggle.