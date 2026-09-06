5 Bold Predictions for 49ers’ 2026 Season
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As the San Francisco 49ers prepare for the start of the 2026 regular season, what are some bold predictions that could end up coming true this year?
Biggest bold predictions for the San Francisco 49ers
De’Zhaun Stribling leads the 49ers in receiving.
Rookie De’Zhaun Stribling will likely start the year third or even fourth on the depth chart. He will be behind Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, and Demarcus Robinson.
However, all of them are at the age and injury status where they are barely holding onto their standing. Samuel and Robinson are mostly holding down their spots until Stribling can get into the lineup more.
Evans can produce, but has not been healthy for the past two years. It could open up for Stribling.
Kaelon Black has over 500 yards rushing
Brian Robinson Jr. had 400 yards last year, so this should be a massive increase. However, Black is a rookie, and he hardly had a preseason. So, this would be a solid season for him. Christian McCaffrey is coming off of a high-touch season and should not see the ball nearly as much. If Black holds down the backup job, he can easily go over 500 yards.
Osa Odighizuwa leads 49ers in sacks
The initial thought is that this should be Nick Bosa. However, he is coming off of an ACL injury, and at his age, it might take a few games for him to get back to his old ways. When you add in that he can tend to miss a game or two every so often, Bosa might not have a great year with sacks. Mykel Williams is missing at least six games, and Keion White is not a great rushing threat. Odighizuwa could be the sack leader.
Jaden Dugger starts next to Fred Warner
Dre Greenlaw was brought back, but he is older, has an injury history, and was suspended for a game last year. The team is not committed to him beyond this year. Meanwhile, Dugger has exceeded expectations. Before the end of the year, Dugger will start next to Fred Warner.
49ers finish below .500
The team has a high propensity to combust. McCaffrey, Bosa, Kittle, and Warner all have serious injury questions coming into the season. Trent Williams missed a crucial game last year, and at his age, he is not a lock to stay healthy. If any one of them gets injured, things can fall apart quickly. If they stack, the team will struggle.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley