4 49ers Rookies Who Can Earn Larger Roles During the Season
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One of the most intriguing aspects about the San Francisco 49ers this season is their rookies.
It was a polarizing draft class, one that didn’t seem like it would generate more than a couple of key contributors. However, there’s a chance for some rookies to earn larger roles as the season progresses.
OL Carver Willis
By far, Carver Willis has the best chance of all the rookies to earn not only a larger role but also a starting role on the 49ers. The pathway is already laid out for him.
If he can perform well, assuming he gets some run against the Rams, he’ll start to build or strengthen his case to be the starter for the season. He was unable to do that during training camp due to a concussion.
Willis missed some time, causing him to lose precious reps that could’ve allowed him to take the starting role. Now, he’ll need to do that in the regular season. The opportunities will be there for him,
LB Jaden Dugger
It was fascinating to watch Jaden Dugger in the preseason. His physical traits stood out immediately from the first game. It’s no wonder the 49ers are invested in him.
He won’t see many, if any, defensive snaps from the jump. The only way he’ll get on the field is if Dre Greenlaw gets hurt. And given Greenlaw’s history, it’s very possible.
That will be Dugger’s chance to earn a larger role and get on base-defense when Greenlaw returns. And if Greenlaw were to be lost for the season, Dugger could start to cement himself as the starter.
DT Gracen Halton
One defensive rookie who doesn’t need injuries to get snaps is Gracen Halton. He was solid in the first preseason game. His explosiveness and lateral quickness stood out.
And with Alfred Collins and C.J. West underwhelming, it won’t take long for Halton to jump those two players on the depth chart. All Halton needs is some strong moments.
That will entice the 49ers to play him more than Collins and West, especially if neither of them is stepping up. Halton can end up being the 49ers’ second-best defensive tackle.
RB Kaelon Black
For the 49ers to take a running back in the third round again after failing every time before, it shows you that they truly think Kaelon Black is a special enough talent.
He showed a lot of promise during the regular season, so the 49ers’ vision was tipped a bit. Now, Black will need to live up to that promise when it counts in the regular season.
He doesn’t need Christian McCaffrey to get hurt to play more. All he’ll need is to be effective on the majority of his carries, which is easier said than done. Plus, he has the leg up on Jordan James.
If he can accomplish that, I’d imagine the 49ers will start giving him five or more carries a game. They need him to steal carries from McCaffrey to preserve him.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN