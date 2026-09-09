4 49ers Rookies Who Can Earn Larger Roles During the Season

One of the most intriguing aspects about the San Francisco 49ers this season is their rookies.

It was a polarizing draft class, one that didn’t seem like it would generate more than a couple of key contributors. However, there’s a chance for some rookies to earn larger roles as the season progresses.

OL Carver Willis

By far, Carver Willis has the best chance of all the rookies to earn not only a larger role but also a starting role on the 49ers. The pathway is already laid out for him.

If he can perform well, assuming he gets some run against the Rams, he’ll start to build or strengthen his case to be the starter for the season. He was unable to do that during training camp due to a concussion.

Willis missed some time, causing him to lose precious reps that could’ve allowed him to take the starting role. Now, he’ll need to do that in the regular season. The opportunities will be there for him,

LB Jaden Dugger

It was fascinating to watch Jaden Dugger in the preseason. His physical traits stood out immediately from the first game. It’s no wonder the 49ers are invested in him.

He won’t see many, if any, defensive snaps from the jump. The only way he’ll get on the field is if Dre Greenlaw gets hurt. And given Greenlaw’s history, it’s very possible.

That will be Dugger’s chance to earn a larger role and get on base-defense when Greenlaw returns. And if Greenlaw were to be lost for the season, Dugger could start to cement himself as the starter.

DT Gracen Halton

One defensive rookie who doesn’t need injuries to get snaps is Gracen Halton. He was solid in the first preseason game. His explosiveness and lateral quickness stood out.

And with Alfred Collins and C.J. West underwhelming, it won’t take long for Halton to jump those two players on the depth chart. All Halton needs is some strong moments.

That will entice the 49ers to play him more than Collins and West, especially if neither of them is stepping up. Halton can end up being the 49ers’ second-best defensive tackle.

RB Kaelon Black

For the 49ers to take a running back in the third round again after failing every time before, it shows you that they truly think Kaelon Black is a special enough talent.

He showed a lot of promise during the regular season, so the 49ers’ vision was tipped a bit. Now, Black will need to live up to that promise when it counts in the regular season.

He doesn’t need Christian McCaffrey to get hurt to play more. All he’ll need is to be effective on the majority of his carries, which is easier said than done. Plus, he has the leg up on Jordan James.

If he can accomplish that, I’d imagine the 49ers will start giving him five or more carries a game. They need him to steal carries from McCaffrey to preserve him.