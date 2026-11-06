49ers Have Only One Major Threat to Overcome Against the Raiders

Coming off the Bye, the San Francisco 49ers should be feeling refreshed and locked in heading into Week 9.

Thankfully, they get a soft opening for the second half of their season. They get to play at home against the 4-4 Las Vegas Raiders. Now, the Raiders’ record may be .500, but they can’t hold a candle to the 49ers.

Defensively, the Raiders are a joke. The 49ers will be able to steamroll them, even without Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel. The same can kind of be said about the Raiders’ offense.

They have no threatening running game to worry about. Ashton Jeanty has been playing through pain and is underwhelming. And as sweet as Kirk Cousins has been, he’s nothing to lose sleep over.

However, the Raiders do have one offensive player who will be a problem: tight end Brock Bowers. He is the one and only major threat that the 49ers need to overcome on Sunday. It’s easier said than done, though.

Bowers has been on a tear this season. Nearly every defense that has faced him has been decimated. He’s impossible to silence and extremely difficult to slow down. It’s safe to say he’s playing at an All-Pro level.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) is unable to make a catch due to pass interference by Buffalo Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun (21) in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He's a stud,” said defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. “He's one of those guys, he can run through the catch, he plays fast, he can do everything. He's one of those guys, he plays receiver position, he plays tight end position, he creates all types of versatile piece. The ultimate joker as some of the guru offensive coordinators call those guys. Can move him anywhere, be in the backfield, run routes from the backfield. He can do it all, so he presents all kinds of matchup problems.”

The 49ers will need to be on their A-game when defending Bowers. He’s the one player who can prevent the 49ers from winning by more than three scores. It’ll be tough, but also exciting to watch.

Since Bowers is a tight end, he’ll see a handful of matchups with Fred Warner. That’s going to be the premier matchup of the game. These two elite players dueling it out will be one for the books.

The Raiders would do well to move Bowers around so that he doesn’t spend most of his time guarded by Warner. Should that happen, the 49ers will be well prepared to take him on.

“We’ve got a bunch of guys that we’ve got to be able to match up against him. You don't hold guys like that down without having some versatile pieces, some tools for those types of people.

"So, look forward to going against that kind of guy."

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