Why the 49ers Shouldn't Pursue Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr.

Well, this is odd.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has named the San Francisco 49ers as a trade fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers' disgruntled cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

The Steelers and Porter were unable to come to terms on a contract extension before Week 1. Now that the season has begun, the Steelers are refusing to negotiate a contract any longer.

As a result, Porter is refusing to play. It's one of the more intense standoffs in recent memory. The Steelers are open to trading Porter, which opened the door for the 49ers to be linked.

No report has indicated that the 49ers have any real interest, and I don't expect there to be any. The 49ers shouldn't pursue Porter. It doesn't make any sense for them.

Why it makes no sense

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For starters, the 49ers would have to give Porter a new contract. The whole reason he's not suiting up is that he doesn't have one.

Why would that change on a new team? Any team that acquires Porter will need to have a contract offer prepared for him.

The 49ers cannot afford any additional lucrative contracts on their books. Yes, they have ample salary cap space, but that will be used to roll over to next season.

That is when several contracts will spike and eat up a ton of their cap space. Plus, if there is any new contract the 49ers will give out, it's to Osa Odighizuwa.

Second, what would the draft capital look like? I'd imagine it would be nothing less than a third-round pick, which would be enticing for the 49ers.

They aren't great at selecting players in that round anyway. In fact, they sent a third-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys for Odighizuwa.

That was the best part of that trade. The 49ers didn't have to botch a third-round pick by sending it to Odighizuwa. Talk about a significant upgrade.

But above all else, the 49ers don't need a cornerback. Unlike in most seasons under Kyle Shanahan since 2017, a cornerback isn't needed.

Even Fowler cites that adding Porter would add depth for the 49ers. It's as if he forgot why Porter is holding out and the caliber of player that he is.

The 49ers, for once, are fine at cornerback. There's no reason to give up any draft picks, and especially a new contract, for one.

Any suggestion of Porter being a fit is ridiculous.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz and his YouTube channel to interact with him on the 49ers and more.