49ers Strengthen Defensive Line Depth With Latest Signing

Reinforcements have arrived.

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly signing former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson to their practice squad, per CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Jackson was drafted in 2024 at No. 97 overall in the third round by the Bengals. He was an All-SEC performer at Texas A&M, which must have played a role in the Bengals drafting him.

Through two seasons, Jackson has played in 22 games, tallying 17 run stops, 11 pressures, and one sack. He's not the exciting reinforcement the 49ers need at interior defensive line.

But beggars can't be choosers. That's why they brought him onto their practice squad for depth and to see what he's got.

It doesn't hurt to bring him in, with their depth questionable, especially after Alfred Collins tore his patellar tendon. They need help wherever they can get it.

Osa Odighizuwa is their only anchor at defensive tackle. The 49ers hoped second-year defensive tackle C.J. West would step up, but he's nothing more than a sled.

West was getting bullied against the Rams. At one point, it looked like the Rams were going to block him out of the stadium and into the parking lot.

That's how bad it looked for West. At this point, he's just a filler at the position. Rookie Gracen Halton is their next hope. He didn't flash against the Rams, but he did settle in the interior next to Odighizuwa.

Maybe that can be Jackson. All it'll take is for him to get called up for one game. That's essentially what the 49ers brought him in for.

If they're unsure who can suit up, they'll call him up from the practice squad, and he'll likely get around 15 snaps. All he'll need is a few snaps to showcase some ability.

That'll stand out to the 49ers when they look back on the film after the game. It's a bit of a long shot, but given the sad state at defensive tackle, it's plausible for Jackson.

The only other recourse for the 49ers is to make a trade. They have a habit of doing that when the trade deadline is approaching, so don't be surprised if they do it again this year.

With the current landscape of the NFC West, the 49ers could take a serious lead atop the division, which will only entice them further to make a move.

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