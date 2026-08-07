49ers Taking Polar Opposite Approach to Australia Game Than Rams

The San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams will open the 2026 NFL Season at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

It will be the furthest regular-season fixture ever played from American soil, and the prospect of seeing the NFL at one of the world's most iconic sporting venues makes it an especially intriguing spectacle.

But the latest developments reveal that the 49ers and Rams are taking polar opposite approaches to the game, making an already intriguing matchup even more compelling.

Rams' approach to the Australia fixture

The Rams enter the matchup as the designated home team, with head coach Kyle Shanahan previously claiming Los Angeles lobbied the 49ers to play the game on the other side of the world.

What makes the situation even more intriguing is that the Rams appear to be preparing very differently from the 49ers.

Los Angeles has decided to arrive in Australia just one day before kickoff, mirroring its approach for last season's international game in London, where it defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Rams also plan to leave Australia as soon as the game is done.

In other words, the Rams are risking it by minimizing their time in Australia. They'll spend roughly 34 to 36 hours in the air over the course of the week, arrive just a day before kickoff, and leave immediately after the game. The strategy prioritizes limiting time away from home rather than acclimatizing to the significant time difference. It's a very bold approach.

49ers' approach to the Australia fixture

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; NBC Sports analyst Kyle Shanahan prior to the New England Patriots game against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 49ers are taking the complete opposite approach. San Francisco plans to arrive in Australia a full week before kickoff, using the extra time to acclimatize in every possible way. Compared to the Rams, it's a preparation plan that resembles a Super Bowl build-up.

The strategy makes plenty of sense. By arriving a week early, the 49ers are giving themselves the best possible chance to acclimatize, manage the effects of jet lag and put player welfare first.

Ultimately, one approach will produce a 1-0 record and the other a 0-1 start. It's impossible to know how much of an impact each travel plan will have just yet.

The Rams may feel comfortable taking the more aggressive approach because they have a younger roster, while the 49ers' veteran squad could benefit more from having extra time to recover, acclimatize and prepare before kickoff.

A win in the season opener would give the 49ers the perfect platform to build momentum before returning for three consecutive home games.