49ers Taking Polar Opposite Approach to Australia Game Than Rams
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The San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams will open the 2026 NFL Season at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.
It will be the furthest regular-season fixture ever played from American soil, and the prospect of seeing the NFL at one of the world's most iconic sporting venues makes it an especially intriguing spectacle.
But the latest developments reveal that the 49ers and Rams are taking polar opposite approaches to the game, making an already intriguing matchup even more compelling.
Rams' approach to the Australia fixture
The Rams enter the matchup as the designated home team, with head coach Kyle Shanahan previously claiming Los Angeles lobbied the 49ers to play the game on the other side of the world.
What makes the situation even more intriguing is that the Rams appear to be preparing very differently from the 49ers.
Los Angeles has decided to arrive in Australia just one day before kickoff, mirroring its approach for last season's international game in London, where it defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Rams also plan to leave Australia as soon as the game is done.
In other words, the Rams are risking it by minimizing their time in Australia. They'll spend roughly 34 to 36 hours in the air over the course of the week, arrive just a day before kickoff, and leave immediately after the game. The strategy prioritizes limiting time away from home rather than acclimatizing to the significant time difference. It's a very bold approach.
49ers' approach to the Australia fixture
The 49ers are taking the complete opposite approach. San Francisco plans to arrive in Australia a full week before kickoff, using the extra time to acclimatize in every possible way. Compared to the Rams, it's a preparation plan that resembles a Super Bowl build-up.
The strategy makes plenty of sense. By arriving a week early, the 49ers are giving themselves the best possible chance to acclimatize, manage the effects of jet lag and put player welfare first.
Ultimately, one approach will produce a 1-0 record and the other a 0-1 start. It's impossible to know how much of an impact each travel plan will have just yet.
The Rams may feel comfortable taking the more aggressive approach because they have a younger roster, while the 49ers' veteran squad could benefit more from having extra time to recover, acclimatize and prepare before kickoff.
A win in the season opener would give the 49ers the perfect platform to build momentum before returning for three consecutive home games.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal