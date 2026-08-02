Klay Kubiak Explains How 49ers Function Without Kyle Shanahan Present
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The San Francisco 49ers are turning up the intensity as training camp progresses.
But the biggest talking point has been Kyle Shanahan's recent car accident. He's still dealing with the effects of a concussion, along with other injuries, limiting his presence around the team facility in recent days.
Understandably, Shanahan's partial absence could have disrupted the 49ers' early preparations. However, offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak has revealed how the coaching staff has adapted, explaining the extent to which the team has been able to maintain its routine despite Shanahan's reduced involvement.
“Kyle’s an outstanding leader, an outstanding mentor. He’s a great friend to me. Obviously, we’re all just glad he’s doing well and recovering and that everything ended up kind of okay from that situation," Kubiak told reporters during training camp.
"The thing I feel really strongly, kind of going through this with our team, is it’s just a reflection of Kyle’s leadership that he can kind of be absent in certain ways or not as involved in certain ways, but this building and this team can continue to press on and continue to function at a high level.
"That’s because he’s enabled people to lead. He’s enabled me. He’s enabled our whole staff to just take on our jobs and lead in our own way. Just because he might not be here in the same way for now, and as he continues to heal, we’re pressing on.
"We’re still handling our business, and our players are handling it the right way. Again, it’s all credit to his leadership. It’s the standard he set. It’s the culture that he and John Lynch have set here. I’m honored to be a part of it. Then, as his friend, I’m glad he’s getting better and just kind of taking it day-by-day.”
No one knows when Shanahan will next appear at a press conference, let alone when he'll be able to resume his normal duties.
While it's difficult to predict what the next few weeks will look like, the 49ers do not expect him to miss their season opener in Australia, which is now just over a month away.
In the face of adversity, little can be said other than praise for Shanahan and the culture he has built in San Francisco. He has assembled a coaching staff and team capable of operating efficiently even while he deals with a concussion and other injuries, ensuring the 49ers' preparations have remained largely uninterrupted.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal