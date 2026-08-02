Klay Kubiak Explains How 49ers Function Without Kyle Shanahan Present

The San Francisco 49ers are turning up the intensity as training camp progresses.

But the biggest talking point has been Kyle Shanahan's recent car accident. He's still dealing with the effects of a concussion, along with other injuries, limiting his presence around the team facility in recent days.

Understandably, Shanahan's partial absence could have disrupted the 49ers' early preparations. However, offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak has revealed how the coaching staff has adapted, explaining the extent to which the team has been able to maintain its routine despite Shanahan's reduced involvement.

“Kyle’s an outstanding leader, an outstanding mentor. He’s a great friend to me. Obviously, we’re all just glad he’s doing well and recovering and that everything ended up kind of okay from that situation," Kubiak told reporters during training camp.

"The thing I feel really strongly, kind of going through this with our team, is it’s just a reflection of Kyle’s leadership that he can kind of be absent in certain ways or not as involved in certain ways, but this building and this team can continue to press on and continue to function at a high level.

"That’s because he’s enabled people to lead. He’s enabled me. He’s enabled our whole staff to just take on our jobs and lead in our own way. Just because he might not be here in the same way for now, and as he continues to heal, we’re pressing on.

Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, right, talks with head coach Kyle Shanahan during pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We’re still handling our business, and our players are handling it the right way. Again, it’s all credit to his leadership. It’s the standard he set. It’s the culture that he and John Lynch have set here. I’m honored to be a part of it. Then, as his friend, I’m glad he’s getting better and just kind of taking it day-by-day.”

No one knows when Shanahan will next appear at a press conference, let alone when he'll be able to resume his normal duties.

While it's difficult to predict what the next few weeks will look like, the 49ers do not expect him to miss their season opener in Australia, which is now just over a month away.

In the face of adversity, little can be said other than praise for Shanahan and the culture he has built in San Francisco. He has assembled a coaching staff and team capable of operating efficiently even while he deals with a concussion and other injuries, ensuring the 49ers' preparations have remained largely uninterrupted.