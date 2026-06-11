49ers TE George Kittle Provides Extremely Encouraging Injury Update

Whether George Kittle will suit up for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 remains up in the air.

It's obviously the best-case scenario. When Kittle went down against the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round, it abruptly ended one of the most difficult seasons of his career, both in terms of availability and overall impact.

Since January, he's set a goal to return for the season opener, which will be in Australia against the Los Angeles Rams.

Now, with June marking six months of rehab, Kittle's recovery journey has revealed exactly what he's made of. He deserves immense credit for the way he has responded to a setback of this magnitude.

"We're getting there," Kittle said of his injury on his yearly appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

"We're making a ton of progress," Kittle told Eisen. "My head [physical therapist] that works with [Dr. Neal] ElAttrache, who did my surgery out in L.A., they're both super happy. Him and Heather are super stoked.

"And then, my team from the Niners, our trainers over there are super excited with my progress, and I'm definitely a little bit ahead of schedule.

"So, I'm super excited. I have a goal to be out there Week 1 with the boys, and I'm going to do everything in my power to do it.

"And if I'm cleared and it's smart for me to play, I'll be out there. I have a chance, and I'm very excited. Give me a chance, I'll take it."

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle before action against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It must be an enormous source of motivation for the current players to see how well Kittle is recovering from what has been the biggest injury setback of his career.

When things are going well, Kittle is always there for his teammates, and the same can be said when adversity strikes.

It's only natural for injuries and setbacks to occur in a league where they're part and parcel of the sport.

But whenever Kittle eventually returns, whether it's Down Under or elsewhere, there's no denying the boost he'll provide to the offense.

In 2026, regardless of when Kittle makes his return, he will have every reason to chase a franchise record that may never be surpassed.

He enters his tenth year just four touchdowns shy of overtaking Vernon Davis as the 49ers' all-time leader in touchdowns by a tight end. It's a record that Kittle will more than likely claim.