What 49ers LB Fred Warner Learned After 2025 Season-Ending Injury
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The San Francisco 49ers have literally struck gold having a player like Fred Warner on their roster.
Warner's dedication and pure love for football were exemplified in 2025 after suffering a season-ending injury in Week 6.
His determination to return to the field in the same season nearly paid off. Had the 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship Game after losing to the Seattle Seahawks, he likely would have been cleared to play.
But Warner's durability is what makes him so impressive. The injury was the biggest setback of his career and marked the first extended period he had spent away from the field, as he had always played through injuries. The experience gave Warner valuable lessons and a new philosophical outlook, as he said:
“I always believed strongly that everything happens for a reason,” Warner told The Athletic. “And it would be wrong to abandon that in the toughest times.
“I remembered telling guys to appreciate every game, practice and single play because. That’s why I bring so much juice and positive energy to games and practices and meetings.
“I’m just so grateful to be in the NFL that I’ve got to pinch myself every day,” Warner says. “If you knew the kid, Fred Warner, from San Marcos, California, little old Fred Warner, nobody thought he would be where I’m at.”
Fred Warner's mindset for 2026 season
One would imagine that Warner would be raring to go after several months away. And that assumption would be correct. His injury only added to his mindset that he has something to prove in the moment, rather than dwelling on everything he's already accomplished.
“You’re away for a significant amount of time, and people kind of forget what you did,” he says. “You can still look at what I’ve done in the past, all the All-Pros, the Pro Bowls, the plays you made; those were great. But that has nothing to do with what you do going forward, in Week 1 and the rest of the season.”
Warner needs just three more tackles to pass Patrick Willis for the most in 49ers franchise history. If all goes to plan, he could break the record in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams in Australia.
Warner's upcoming season should provide plenty of excitement, as this injury may ultimately prove to be nothing more than a small bump in the road in what has otherwise been a Hall of Fame-worthy career so far.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal