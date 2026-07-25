What 49ers LB Fred Warner Learned After 2025 Season-Ending Injury

The San Francisco 49ers have literally struck gold having a player like Fred Warner on their roster.

Warner's dedication and pure love for football were exemplified in 2025 after suffering a season-ending injury in Week 6.

His determination to return to the field in the same season nearly paid off. Had the 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship Game after losing to the Seattle Seahawks, he likely would have been cleared to play.

But Warner's durability is what makes him so impressive. The injury was the biggest setback of his career and marked the first extended period he had spent away from the field, as he had always played through injuries. The experience gave Warner valuable lessons and a new philosophical outlook, as he said:

“I always believed strongly that everything happens for a reason,” Warner told The Athletic. “And it would be wrong to abandon that in the toughest times.

“I remembered telling guys to appreciate every game, practice and single play because. That’s why I bring so much juice and positive energy to games and practices and meetings.

“I’m just so grateful to be in the NFL that I’ve got to pinch myself every day,” Warner says. “If you knew the kid, Fred Warner, from San Marcos, California, little old Fred Warner, nobody thought he would be where I’m at.”

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fred Warner's mindset for 2026 season

One would imagine that Warner would be raring to go after several months away. And that assumption would be correct. His injury only added to his mindset that he has something to prove in the moment, rather than dwelling on everything he's already accomplished.

“You’re away for a significant amount of time, and people kind of forget what you did,” he says. “You can still look at what I’ve done in the past, all the All-Pros, the Pro Bowls, the plays you made; those were great. But that has nothing to do with what you do going forward, in Week 1 and the rest of the season.”

Warner needs just three more tackles to pass Patrick Willis for the most in 49ers franchise history. If all goes to plan, he could break the record in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams in Australia.

Warner's upcoming season should provide plenty of excitement, as this injury may ultimately prove to be nothing more than a small bump in the road in what has otherwise been a Hall of Fame-worthy career so far.