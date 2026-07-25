Exclusive: 49ers TE George Kittle Wants More Player Protection

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle loves the idea of playing in more countries and international venues.

Still, he wants player protection and safety measures to be increased to help prevent injuries.

The 49ers will play two international games this year, beginning in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia before returning to Mexico in Week 11 for a game at Estadio Banorte.

On the topic of injuries, there is still uncertainty over whether Kittle will be fit for Week 1, despite setting that as his target and making it the main focus of discussion.

"I think playing in different countries is fun. It's an awesome opportunity. Like you said, I'm going to Australia and I'm going to Mexico," shared Kittle exclusively to 49ers on SI's Henry Cheal.

"Now, realistically, is that probably what's best for athletes to put them on a 15-hour flight? Probably not.

"But I look at it as a way – it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I'll probably never play in Australia again. I get to play in front of a fan base that I'll never get to play in front of again.

Nov 21, 2022; Mexico City, MEX; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates his touchdown reception against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at Estadio Azteca. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

"I'm just looking at it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I'm going to go have the best fun I possibly can and try to win a football game. I'd say you've just got to really work with teams on it.

"Like, hey, when you send teams down to Brazil, you've got to give them extra time off because players need time for their bodies to rebound, and the NFL is more fun when all of the best players are playing at a high level and they're healthy.

"So as long as we can find workarounds, maybe throw in an extra bye week, something like that, then I think expanding into other countries is definitely the way to go."

Player welfare has always been an important topic for Kittle, and it's no surprise that he's suggesting more needs to be done.

Games in Brazil and Mexico are not as demanding, while trips to London or other parts of Europe provide a bit more downtime.

However, if teams are being sent to the other side of the Pacific Ocean, it shouldn't be far-fetched to suggest that a bye week should follow Week 1 for the 49ers and Rams.

If Kittle is fit for the Week 1 season opener, he deserves immense credit for his offseason rehab.