One 49ers Franchise Record George Kittle Should Break This Year

The San Francisco 49ers might not have their star tight end George Kittle fit for Week 1.

While the idea of him returning that early after his significant injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in January would speak volumes about both modern sports medicine and his own dedication to recovery, the 49ers must also prepare for the possibility that he misses the game entirely and avoids the long 16-hour flight to Melbourne, Australia for the season opener.

Time will tell on that front, but what is known is that he will miss OTAs, training camp, and preseason. He will not be fully fit at the start of the new season, and it remains uncertain how quickly he will regain full game sharpness and rhythm once he returns to action.

The three home games after the opener in Australia will allow him to find consistency in his final weeks and days of rehab, further emphasizing why it is best to be cautious with his return timeline.

It gives San Francisco a controlled environment to gradually reintegrate Kittle, manage his workload, and avoid unnecessary setbacks.

Despite these understandable question marks, there is one franchise record he will likely have one eye on this season, and it should still be manageable and achievable even if he only plays around half the regular season fixtures.

George Kittle just 4 TDs behind Vernon Davis for the 49ers all-time TE Record

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers former tight end Vernon Davis speaks during the 49ers hall of fame ceremony during halftime against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Last season, Kittle became just the third player in San Francisco 49ers history and the first tight end to reach 500 receptions and 50 touchdowns, joining Jerry Rice and Terrell Owens.

He could make more history in 2026, as he currently sits just three touchdowns behind Vernon Davis for the all-time regular-season touchdown record by a 49ers tight end. Davis has 55, Kittle 52.

It would signify just how hugely influential George Kittle has been to the franchise, and it would be fitting to achieve that feat in his tenth year representing the City by the Bay.

He has become a tone-setter who elevates those around him, whether creating explosive plays after the catch or providing crucial blocks that define the system’s success.

To achieve this feat and overtake Davis, it would be a no-brainer that when all is said and done, he will be in the 49ers’ franchise museum at Levi’s Stadium, and a possible trip to Canton would await as one of the defining tight ends of his era.