One 49ers Franchise Record George Kittle Should Break This Year
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The San Francisco 49ers might not have their star tight end George Kittle fit for Week 1.
While the idea of him returning that early after his significant injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in January would speak volumes about both modern sports medicine and his own dedication to recovery, the 49ers must also prepare for the possibility that he misses the game entirely and avoids the long 16-hour flight to Melbourne, Australia for the season opener.
Time will tell on that front, but what is known is that he will miss OTAs, training camp, and preseason. He will not be fully fit at the start of the new season, and it remains uncertain how quickly he will regain full game sharpness and rhythm once he returns to action.
The three home games after the opener in Australia will allow him to find consistency in his final weeks and days of rehab, further emphasizing why it is best to be cautious with his return timeline.
It gives San Francisco a controlled environment to gradually reintegrate Kittle, manage his workload, and avoid unnecessary setbacks.
Despite these understandable question marks, there is one franchise record he will likely have one eye on this season, and it should still be manageable and achievable even if he only plays around half the regular season fixtures.
George Kittle just 4 TDs behind Vernon Davis for the 49ers all-time TE Record
Last season, Kittle became just the third player in San Francisco 49ers history and the first tight end to reach 500 receptions and 50 touchdowns, joining Jerry Rice and Terrell Owens.
He could make more history in 2026, as he currently sits just three touchdowns behind Vernon Davis for the all-time regular-season touchdown record by a 49ers tight end. Davis has 55, Kittle 52.
It would signify just how hugely influential George Kittle has been to the franchise, and it would be fitting to achieve that feat in his tenth year representing the City by the Bay.
He has become a tone-setter who elevates those around him, whether creating explosive plays after the catch or providing crucial blocks that define the system’s success.
To achieve this feat and overtake Davis, it would be a no-brainer that when all is said and done, he will be in the 49ers’ franchise museum at Levi’s Stadium, and a possible trip to Canton would await as one of the defining tight ends of his era.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal