49ers Ticket Inflation: How Expensive Are Tickets and Did Prices Increase?

The San Francisco 49ers' 2026 NFL schedule has been released - meaning tickets can now be purchased for any single game or by purchasing a season ticket package.

Fans can now start planning trips to Levi’s Stadium, securing seats for divisional rivalry matchups, primetime showdowns, and key playoff-calibre contenders throughout the season.

Interest is already expected to be high following the announcement, with demand strongest for divisional games and nationally televised matchups.

Season ticket holders will also receive priority access to postseason tickets, exclusive member benefits, and opportunities for special team events during the 2026 campaign.

But let's see the numbers.

Large increase in 49ers' season ticket prices

Jan 29, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; A San Francisco 49ers helmet at the Golden Gate bridge. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Everyone knows that if you're a season ticket holder with the 49ers, going to Santa Clara in the depths of Silicon Valley means you're going to pay a sizable sum.

After all, the franchise generated the highest NFL ticket revenue in 2024, and it likely remained near the top again in 2025 given both the wealth concentrated in that part of America and the continued demand surrounding one of the league’s marquee organizations.

Between premium seating, PSL costs, parking, concessions, and soaring resale prices for major matchups, attending games at Levi’s Stadium has become one of the NFL’s most expensive experiences for fans.

This simply hasn’t changed for the 2026 season. If anything, it’s become even more expensive, with season ticket packages reportedly increasing by roughly 16.7% compared to 2025, pushing the average cost to around $2,800.

The 49ers continue to use several pricing strategies at Levi’s Stadium to maximize revenue. Fans often pay an upfront Stadium Builders License (SBL) fee for the right to buy season tickets, with costs varying depending on seat location and amenities.

Premium club seats and suites are priced significantly higher because they include luxury experiences and exclusive access. Single-game ticket prices also fluctuate depending on demand, opponents, and primetime matchups through dynamic pricing.

Financing plans help spread out costs for buyers if it's not affordable to pay in full. Altogether, the strategy heavily targets Silicon Valley’s wealthy fanbase, turning 49ers games into both a sporting event and a luxury entertainment experience.

Variables matter for single-game tickets, and matchups against smaller-market teams can occasionally make watching the 49ers more affordable for fans.

However, one common theme continues to remain regardless of opponent or seat location: prices keep rising year after year.

This is what happens when you move directly to a region where companies worth billions upon billions of dollars are headquartered.