49ers Could Buy Low on Former 1st-Round WR in Trade

The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver depth chart continues to get hit with injuries. Still, the team is 3-0 and will want to make a push for the playoffs in the coming weeks. With that in mind, they could be in the market to trade for a notable receiver to step in. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. makes sense as a trade option, according to Alex Kay of Bleacher Report.

“The Niners could use another impact wideout, while Thomas could benefit from a fresh start in a more receiver-friendly offense,” wrote Kay.

San Francisco 49ers Named Potential Suitor for Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas is a former first-round pick, going 23rd overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He had a ridiculously good rookie season, posting 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and ten touchdowns. Few first-round picks with that start to their career turn out to be duds.

However, oddly enough, most of his production came with Mac Jones at quarterback and not Trevor Lawrence. More than that, the team changed head coaches between his first and second seasons.

Thomas was banged up in 2025, but had just 707 yards in 14 games. He went from 75.4 yards per game as a rookie to 50.5 in his second NFL season. His third year is starting off even colder.

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He is averaging 29.3 yards per game. Rookie sixth-round pick Josh Cameron is already eating into his snaps. It is clear that he has talent; he is just no longer a fit for what the Jaguars are planning to do.

This is why the 49ers should step in. While Jones will not start for the team, Thomas would likely fare better with Brock Purdy and the Kyle Shanahan offense than what Jacksonville is currently running.

More than anything, the 49ers need Thomas. Evans is day-to-day with a rib injury, but he has been in and out of games all season. The team needs to let him heal and find ways to only use him when they absolutely need him.

De’Zhaun Stribling and Demarcus Robinson are on the IR. Deebo Samuel, KhaDarel Hodge, Jacob Cowing and Jacob Watkins round out the room. They signed Brandin Cooks to the practice squad, but he is not the answer. The group got thin in a hurry.

Trading for a young receiver with production while his value is at his lowest seems like a smart decision.