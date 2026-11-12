Why Evan Engram Might Have Fit 49ers Offense Better than Keenan Allen

The San Francisco 49ers added wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Indianapolis Colts. However, that might have been a backup plan to Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram, according to Jeremy Fowler from ESPN.

San Francisco 49ers Missed Out on Denver Broncos Tight End Evan Engram

Fowler reported that Engram was on the teams radar as the deadline approached.

“The 49ers looked around for tight end help, and the Broncos' Evan Engram was on their radar,” wrote Fowler. “But they landed on Keenan Allen, who's a bigger receiver and perhaps serves some of the same functions in the offense.”

As Fowler notes, they likely would have served a similar role. Engram is less productive than Allen and would have cost the same, if not more in a trade. Still, as a fit for the 49ers, he might have been a better option.

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The 49ers could use a pass catching tight end as much, if not more than a receiver. They lost Jake Tonges for the season in Week 1, and they replaced him with Luke Farrell, who is only a blocking threat.

George Kittle is a great pass catcher, but the tight end room is complete when they can lean into his versatility. With Farrell blocking, and Engram as a pass catcher, they can use Kittle in whatever area they need to complement, or amplify whoever is on the field. It makes Kittle better.

So, Engram would play the same role, but he would complete the tight end room and add to the pass catcher corps.

The 49ers need help at pass catcher, and they are thin at receiver, but they could get healthier in that area soon. Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel and De’Zhaun Stribling are all missing time. They could be back in the next few weeks.

Jordan Watkins started to emerge with those names out, and he is intriguing in year two. They also got Demarcus Robinson back healthy last week. Allen helps, but the wide receiver room could get crowded, and if Stribling returns, his role will be limited.

Engram would have a limited role as well, but at least some threat of him lining up in-line and blocking changes the schematics and opens some things in the Kyle Shanahan playbook that Allen does not.

It makes sense why the 49ers had interest in Engram. The only question is what the difference in cost would be between Engram and Allen.