Latest 49ers Report Reveals Tight End Interest Before Keenan Allen Trade

A latest report shows that the San Francisco 49ers were interested in trading for a tight end before exchanging their 2027 sixth-round pick for wide receiver Keenan Allen.

The tight end is reportedly Denver Broncos' Evan Engram. Across 10 seasons with the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and Broncos, he has played in 133 games so far, recorded 563 receptions for 5,552 yards and made 27 touchdowns.

Notably, his best season was back in 2023 with Jacksonville, when he recorded 114 catches for 963 receiving yards. That's a solid season.

"The 49ers looked around for tight end help, and the Broncos' Evan Engram was on their radar," shared Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

"But they landed on Keenan Allen, who's a bigger receiver and perhaps serves some of the same functions in the offense."

Oct 25, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, if the reports are true, the 49ers made the right call by bringing in Allen. Although slightly older at 34 compared to Engram, who is two years younger, Allen is a potential future Hall of Famer and could serve as a reliable stopgap for the time being. It wouldn't be surprising to see Allen leave at the end of this season anyway.

However, the fact that the 49ers reportedly explored a tight end is an important reminder of how thin they are at this position group. George Kittle remains a superhuman and one of the best tight ends in the league, even after an Achilles injury, but in the depth chart, the 49ers are relying on Luke Farrell, which isn't the wisest idea.

Don't forget Jake Tonges is out for the season following a Week 1 injury, which is a huge blow for the 49ers, especially given how impressive his breakout campaign was last season after emerging out of nowhere.

But this should reinforce the need for the 49ers to target a tight end in next year's draft. Ideally, they would have addressed the position this season, but it's now time to face reality: they're lacking depth and long-term security at tight end.

In the offseason, I argued that the 49ers need to start thinking about life beyond Kittle. That remains the case. While he's still playing incredibly well and should continue contributing for as long as he can, the team must consider his long-term future.

Drafting a tight end on Day 1 would help ensure continuity at the position and give his eventual successor time to develop.