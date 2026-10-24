49ers Will Need to Brace for a Harsh Reality With Raheem Morris

One of the best offseason additions the San Francisco 49ers made was hiring Raheem Morris as the defensive coordinator.

When Robert Saleh departed for a head coaching opportunity, it put the 49ers in a sketchy situation. They were looking for a new defensive coordinator for a fourth year in a row.

Saleh had brought stability to the 49ers' defense, which hadn't been seen since the 2023 season. The 49ers had to get this hire right so that the gains Saleh made with them weren't erased.

Sure enough, Morris has come in and has done a stellar job. In fact, he's been better than Saleh. It's tough to nitpick what the issues are with the 49ers' defense so far.

Morris deserves his flowers for how sweet the defense is playing. However, the 49ers will need to brace for a harsh reality with Morris.

The harsh reality with Morris

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris celebrates after a victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He might leave in a year or two. That's been the trend with any successful coordinator on the 49ers. It's not exclusive to their defensive coordinators, either.

If Morris wants another crack at being a head coach, he'll surely have options after the 2026 season. That would spell disaster for the 49ers. They obviously don't want Morris to leave them anytime soon.

“I see Raheem here for as long as I'm here," Kyle Shanahan said. "And if I wasn't, I'm sure they wouldn't be getting rid of him either. Raheem's so good of a coach, you’ve always got to be nervous you'll lose him as a head coach. But, if that doesn't happen I don't plan on him ever leaving. So, got to make sure that happens.”

It makes sense why Shanahan wants Morris to be his defensive coordinator indefinitely. The two are good friends, and Shanahan views Morris as one of the best defensive coaches in the NFL.

But this all hinges on Morris' desires. Does he want to be a head coach again? Given his latest comments on the subject, he may not care for it.

"We have got this illusion in our head that everybody's a head coach," Morris said. "Guys, there are 32 head coaches in the National Football League. There's 32 defensive coordinators and there are 32 offensive coordinators and there's 32 everything we do. There's 32 media members that do what you do. We are blessed and you couldn't have a better job than all of us.”

When the season is over, all eyes will be on Morris to see what he decides. If he stays, the 49ers will celebrate, but that only kicks the can down the road if he continues to do an amazing job.

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