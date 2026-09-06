5 49ers Most Likely to Be Traded in 2026

The San Francisco 49ers roster is set, but they will never be done maneuvering and trying to improve the room. There are a few players on the roster that the team could end up trading before the end of the season. Who is most likely to be dealt?

5 San Francisco 49ers most likely to get traded in 2026

Mac Jones

This one is obvious. Before the preseason, the team wanted to hold on to Jones because he was such a strong backup. However, Kurtis Rourke looked strong in the preseason, and the team kept him on the 53-man roster. That makes them more likely to move on from Jones before he leaves in free agency.

If another team loses their quarterback during the season, he will be on his way out.

Deebo Samuel

The reunion is fun but could be short-lived. Samuel was signed because the depth was so thin. However, De’Zhaun Stribling appears to have stepped up as a strong option next to Mike Evans. Demarcus Robinson is a strong veteran option, and if Jordan Watkins can emerge in his second season, it would make Samuel expendable. If he produces with Kyle Shanahan for a few games and they grab a late pick for the signing, it is a huge win.

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Alfred Collins

If the 49ers called Tampa Bay for Vita Vea, they almost certainly dangled Alfred Collins out there. It makes sense when you consider he is a former second-round pick, but defensive coordinator Raheem Morris did not draft him.

The team kept rookies Gracen Halton and James Thompson. They also added Osa Odighizuwa this offseason. Those three are Morris additions and might push the other two into more limited roles. If they can get value for a player who does not quite fit what he wants, they will take it.

Tatum Bethune

Bethune was competing for a roster spot this preseason but was so good the team could not move on. He is entering his third year, and if Nick Martin comes back, they have two linebackers who are older and two who are younger. He starts to become expendable.

Jack Jones

Jones was signed to push Renardo Green. So far, Green has responded to the challenge. The team also has Ephesians Prysock ascending as depth. If they trust those two and a team needs a cornerback, they would be crazy not to listen to offers on Jones.