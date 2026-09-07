5 49ers Primed for Career Years in 2026

With the San Francisco 49ers season just a day or two away, there are plenty of players in line for the best season of their career. Who on the 49ers is primed for a career year?

5 San Francisco 49ers set for career years

Dominick Puni

Puni is entering his third year in the NFL. He was excellent in his rookie year, but not quite as healthy in year two. However, when he finally got his health on track, he finished the season strong. Now, he is fully healthy, entering his third year and knows what it takes to power through a season. Puni should make the Pro Bowl.

Upton Stout

Stout was great in his rookie year, but new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris might take things a step further. Stout is a versatile chess piece, and Morris has talked about using him at safety, linebacker, and of course the slot. This should lead to Stout being more productive and impactful than before.

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Keion White

White is entering his fourth year in the NFL, but his career high in sacks was just five. White had one sack as a rookie, five sacks in year two, and then 1.5 sacks last season. So, it would be quite a surprise if he surpassed his career-high total this year. Still, Nick Bosa is coming back from an injury, Mykel Williams is still hurt, and Romello Height will only be a part-time player as a rookie. There is a lot of work for White to pick up. He could have a career season.

Malik Mustapha

Mustapha is similar to Puni. He was strong as a rookie. However, Mustapha finished his rookie season with an injury. He had to come back last year and missed a chunk of the season. He was not quite healthy when he returned, too.

Now, he is in his third NFL season. He has always been impactful. But the combination of health and experience should finally be on display. Mustapha is in for a great year.

Alfred Collins

Collins started his rookie season slowly and ended the year as the 49ers' best run defender. So, his slow start in the preseason can be forgiven. Osa Odighizuwa should make life easier, and now that he is in year two, he should be a bit more refined. With Raheem Morris, who can use him better, Collins could have a strong season.