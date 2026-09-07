5 49ers Primed for Career Years in 2026
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With the San Francisco 49ers season just a day or two away, there are plenty of players in line for the best season of their career. Who on the 49ers is primed for a career year?
5 San Francisco 49ers set for career years
Dominick Puni
Puni is entering his third year in the NFL. He was excellent in his rookie year, but not quite as healthy in year two. However, when he finally got his health on track, he finished the season strong. Now, he is fully healthy, entering his third year and knows what it takes to power through a season. Puni should make the Pro Bowl.
Upton Stout
Stout was great in his rookie year, but new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris might take things a step further. Stout is a versatile chess piece, and Morris has talked about using him at safety, linebacker, and of course the slot. This should lead to Stout being more productive and impactful than before.
Keion White
White is entering his fourth year in the NFL, but his career high in sacks was just five. White had one sack as a rookie, five sacks in year two, and then 1.5 sacks last season. So, it would be quite a surprise if he surpassed his career-high total this year. Still, Nick Bosa is coming back from an injury, Mykel Williams is still hurt, and Romello Height will only be a part-time player as a rookie. There is a lot of work for White to pick up. He could have a career season.
Malik Mustapha
Mustapha is similar to Puni. He was strong as a rookie. However, Mustapha finished his rookie season with an injury. He had to come back last year and missed a chunk of the season. He was not quite healthy when he returned, too.
Now, he is in his third NFL season. He has always been impactful. But the combination of health and experience should finally be on display. Mustapha is in for a great year.
Alfred Collins
Collins started his rookie season slowly and ended the year as the 49ers' best run defender. So, his slow start in the preseason can be forgiven. Osa Odighizuwa should make life easier, and now that he is in year two, he should be a bit more refined. With Raheem Morris, who can use him better, Collins could have a strong season.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley