5 49ers Who Saw Their Stock Soar in Week 10

The San Francisco 49ers squeezed out a win in an offensive explosion against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. Which players stepped up the most in the win?

5 San Francisco 49ers Who Improved Their Stock in Week 10

Jordan Watkins

The question entering the game was what the team would do at receiver with the addition of Keenan Allen and the return of Deebo Samuel. The two veterans were almost certain to impact Jordan Watkins, but the second-year receiver has been making a case to see the field more.

The results in Week 10 were Watkins leading the team in snaps and hauling in two catches for 49 yards. This was a good performance. It will be hard to take him off of the field when Mike Evans is back.

Keenan Allen

Allen is exactly what the team needed to complete the offense. He came in this week and hardly knew the playbook. Still, he hauled in five passes for 61 yards in the win. The 49ers have not had a possession slot to take on routes over the short middle of the field. They might have finally found one. It looked like he acclimated quickly and will be a nice addition.

Deebo Samuel

Samuel just returned from a hamstring injury in Week 10. He ended up leading the 49ers in rushing with 78 yards and a touchdown. He also added three receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown. His impact in all areas of the field is valuable and was seen in Week 10.

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Malik Mustapha

The 49ers have had a three-man rotation at safety over the past two weeks. Mustapha has led the way between the three in the past two games in snaps. He has also been the most impactful player of the three safeties.

He was benched earlier in the year because he was not healthy. However, once he took the field, it has been impossible to take him off. He has to be a full-time starter next week.

Mykel Williams

Williams has 1.5 sacks and eight pressures in his first five games back from an ACL injury. Last year he had one sack and 19 pressures in nine games. He had four pressures and added half of a sack with Dre Greenlaw in the 49ers' win over the Cowboys. He was their best defensive threat up front. The 49ers need him to continue to progress.