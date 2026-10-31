The 5 Best-Performing 49ers at the Bye Week

Achieving a 6-1 record at the Bye Week has the San Francisco 49ers in excellent standing.

They couldn't have asked for a better start. A significant reason for their awesome start is thanks to five players who have been their best performers this season. Let's dive into who these five players are.

Fred Warner

Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No stats are needed to explain this. Fred Warner has been a monster this season. Ball carriers hate to see Warner coming because they know he's going to lay a massive hit on them.

Or he's going to punch the ball out, which I am convinced is because his hands have a magnet that is attracted to the material of a football. It's the only way to explain why he's so insanely accurate with those peanut punches.

Warner has been so elite this season that he will have a strong case to be the Defensive Player of the Year if he keeps it up. He leaves everyone in awe with every performance. At this point, I'm out of words.

Renardo Green

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aside from his performance in Week 6 against the Washington Commanders, Renardo Green has been on a tear this season. He's easily been the 49ers' best defensive back.

Green is currently tied for the most interceptions (3) in the league, and of the 195 qualified defensive backs, he has the 17th-lowest passer rating allowed (55.1).

He's always had the talent. All Green needed was the right coach to unlock him, which is what makes defensive coordinator Raheem Morris a match made in heaven for him.

Mike Evans

Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (5) warms up before the game against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's probably safe to say that Mike Evans has been the best free agent signing by the 49ers under Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch. He's been sensational.

Similar to Warner, you don't need to look at the stats to know or see the impact Evans has made. He's been exactly what the 49ers wanted and more.

Look no further than what he did against the Seattle Seahawks. He said in the offseason that he thinks he's their missing piece and has proven it so far.

I'd argue he's been the 49ers' MVP this season. The 49ers' offense has been elite with him on the field, but in the six quarters without him, it's fallen off significantly.

The 49ers will need to hope and pray that Evans can overcome his Achilles tendinitis quickly. They will have no shot at winning the Super Bowl without him.

Brock Purdy

Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks on after the game against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's undeniable that Brock Purdy is playing at a different level this season. He's been sharper than he's ever been, with how accurate his throws have been, the limited mistakes he's made, and his overall playmaking ability.

It's why he's been referenced as the NFL MVP so early in the season. With how sharp Purdy has been playing, he's become a driving force behind the 49ers' offensive success after Evans.

49ers' offensive line

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trent Williams is always a top-five performer on the 49ers, but rather than obviously pointing him out, the entire offensive line deserves recognition. They've been amazing through seven games this season.

They're allowing the lowest pressure rate (26.7%) in the league. Purdy has only been sacked seven times and pressured 62 times on 232 dropbacks.

Pass protection aside, they've done a fine job of opening up rushing lanes for Christian McCaffrey and Kaelon Black. They're easily the best-performing unit of the 49ers entering the Bye Week.

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