5 Biggest 49ers Overreactions After 4-0 Start

The San Francisco 49ers are 4-0 and won their most impressive game of the season against the Denver Broncos. What are the biggest potential overreactions from the first four weeks?

San Francisco 49ers' biggest overreactions from Week 4

The 2026 Draft Class is a Disappointment

It is only four weeks, so it is too early to declare it a bad draft class. However, through four weeks, it has not quite lived up to expectations. De’Zhaun Stribling is hurt. Kaelon Black had more rushing yards in Week 1 than he did in Weeks 2-4 combined.

Romello Height has just three pressures on 65 pass rush attempts. His win rate is lower than Ogbo Okonkwo and Keion White. So far, Gracen Halton and Jaden Dugger are the best picks. This is not great.

The 49ers will miss Kyle Juszczyk more than expected

On paper, Juszczyk was not producing much. However, he is the straw that stirs the drink. He is a blocking, rushing, and pass-catching threat, which stresses defenses when deciding what personnel to use.

Juszczyk joins Jake Tonges on the injury list, and both were in line to fill this similar role in different manners. Without Tonges, they were leaning into Juszczyk more. Now, they do not have another strong option.

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George Kittle will set career highs

Kittle only had 12 receiving yards in his first game back from his Achilles injury. Still, since then, he has averaged 77 yards per game in the three weeks since then. That would be the second-best rate of his career if he stayed healthy for a full season. Considering Kittle could get even better as he continues to heal, this might be the tip of the iceberg.

The 49ers got bailed out again

The 49ers have not been tested yet, but Denver looked like a formidable bunch. However, they quickly lost both of their cornerbacks, including Patrick Surtain, who is the best player on their team. They beat a tired Rams team, two of the worst teams in the NFL, and now a Broncos team that lost big names during the game. Have they been tested?

49ers need to pull off a big trade

The 49ers are 4-0, and their roster has big holes in key areas. Any of their defensive line spots could be upgraded. Receiver, tight end, and now even fullback could be addressed. The 49ers need to buy at the deadline.