San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle's biggest strength is his infectious energy and unwavering drive to strive for excellence in everything he does.

It's no surprise that this mindset has helped him become the franchise's all-time leader in touchdowns among tight ends.

However, the highs of Kittle's career were met with a significant setback during the offseason, as his life changed drastically after he suffered a torn Achilles in the NFC Wild Card game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Yet despite the adversity of his biggest injury setback so far, Kittle recalled that his unwavering positive energy kept him going throughout the offseason, always keeping Week 1 in sight.

"Yes, my life definitely changed," admitted Kittle to 49ers on SI's Henry Cheal.

"My off-seasons have been pretty consistent for the last ten years. I had another surgery after the 2023 season, but that was fairly straightforward and the rehabilitation process didn't take too long.

"This time, my goal throughout the entire process was simply to get back out there for Week 1.

"When I spoke to my surgeon, even before the surgery, he told me, 'Hey, you have a chance.' And I said, 'That's all I need. Just tell me I have a chance.'

"You don't really have to do much to motivate me. I'm a pretty motivated person every single day when I wake up. I love life, I play football for a living, and I don't have a lot to complain about. I'm pretty excited to get up every single day.

Sep 9, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) at press conference at AAMI Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think that mindset was one of the things that allowed me to get back because every day of rehabilitation was enjoyable for me. Yes, it was meticulous and incredibly boring at times, but overall, I thoroughly enjoyed it.

"I will say that my off-season didn't change as much as I thought it was going to. With an Achilles injury, you don't necessarily need someone working on you every single day.

"For example, if you have a knee injury, you might need people stretching your knee and working on your legs every day. With my injury, I was able to do a lot of the first eight weeks of rehabilitation by myself.

"That meant I could still go on holiday with my wife and enjoy myself, which I thought was important for my mental health. You don't want to spend every single day in the same building doing the same thing over and over again. I think that would have driven me mad!

"Overall, I think having a very, very positive mindset can take you a long way."

Kittle subsequently made his return to the field for the season opener in Melbourne in Week 1. Since then, he has recorded 557 receiving yards and five touchdowns, performing as though the Achilles injury had never happened.

Sometimes, motivation can be found in the lowest moments, and Kittle made sure to use that adversity as fuel.