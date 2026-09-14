All but One 49ers Veteran Would Pass on Playing in Australia Again

Would the San Francisco 49ers be interested in playing in Australia again?

That's a question reporters asked select 49ers personnel considering their dominant 27-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.

Kyle Shanahan, Nick Bosa, Trent Williams and Brock Purdy were asked whether it's something they'd do again. Three made similar remarks, stating they would come back to the land of Oz but only for a holiday.

"It's a long way, especially when you're playing a football season. But I definitely want to come back. It's kind of motivated me to travel more, so it's been great," shared Bosa.

"I would love to come back. I just want to come back for vacation, just to kind of chill and enjoy the city. It was hard for me to go out and really enjoy Australia knowing I had 95 [Myles Garrett] coming up," Williams said.

"I was in the hotel all week trying to study, trying to prepare. So I definitely would love to come back without the work, come back and just enjoy Australia."

Head coach Shanahan agreed with Bosa and Williams, stating: "I would. It was cool. I'd like to come back when I'm not working, though, enjoy it a little bit more. The people seemed awesome. It seemed like a fun place. It's tough to have fun when you're working all week, but maybe next time."

Sep 11, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) at press conference after the 2026 NFL Melbourne Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The outlier was Purdy, who left the door open to playing in Australia again, although he stressed that the timing would have to be right given how far the trip was.

"I think at the right time of the year and everything," Purdy said. "It was nice that this was the first game of the year for us, coming off camp, and coming out here a week early, and being able to play and stuff. Obviously, once we're in-season and we're going through the grind of it, travel becomes a thing," said Purdy.

"But our overall experience here was amazing, and we'd love to be able to come back and play in front of the people here in Australia."

The difference of opinion makes sense, but Purdy is likely just being professional, as always, when speaking to the media. It is amusing to see Shanahan not wanting another trip to Australia, but his follow-up comment to another question, “I want 17 games in San Francisco,” was the perfect quip to remind everyone that player welfare remains a priority for him.