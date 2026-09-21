5 Biggest 49ers Risers After Dominant Week 2 Win

The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. Which players were better in their second game than they were in Week 1?

5 San Francisco 49ers risers from Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins

George Kittle

Kittle did not quite look like himself in Week 1. He caught two of his five targets for 12 yards. However, he rebounded after that. Kittle had a huge advantage over the Dolphins' secondary and performed much better. He caught all four of his targets for 80 yards and a touchdown.

It could be because it was a worse defense; it could be because he was healthier and in America. Either way, he is trending up.

Kyle Juszczyk

Juszczyk was not needed much in the first week. With San Francisco deeper at receiver and with the emergence of Jake Tonges, an early thought was that he might not be as impactful. However, the receivers have been banged up, and Tonges is done for the season.

Juszczyk went from nothing on the stat sheet to two catches for 27 yards. It was a much improved game.

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Connor Colby

Colby won the starting left guard job by default. While rookie Carver Willis is not quite ready to take the job, all indications are that he could step into that spot any week. Colby's struggle in Week 1 did not help. However, he bounced back in Week 2. It was one of the best games of his short NFL career. He should be expected to start again in Week 3.

Romello Height

Height was one of the bigger questions after Week 1. The rookie did not hit the stat sheet in the preseason. Then, while most of the defense played well in the first week, he was the only edge rusher not to record a pressure.

The lead allowed Height to play more, and he took advantage. He recorded two pressures and a sack. This is the production they need from Height.

Gracen Halton

For the second straight week, the rookie fourth-round pick was the 49ers' second-best defensive tackle behind Osa Odighizuwa. He has been better than C.J. West and has four pressures in the first two weeks of the season.

The 49ers are not going to get Alfred Collins back, so Halton is going to end up playing much more than expected. So far, that is not going to be a problem.