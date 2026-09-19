7 49ers to Watch Closely in Week 2 vs. Dolphins

The San Francisco 49ers will begin a three-game home stand on Sunday when they host the Miami Dolphins for Week 2.

It’s a game that could be a drag for the 49ers initially after traveling to Australia to face an exciting division rival, the Los Angeles Rams. But it’s one that they should win nonetheless.

It’s also a game that presents a prime chance for several players to bounce back from a struggling Week 1 performance or to prove themselves. That said, here are seven 49ers to watch in Week 2 vs. the Dolphins.

C.J. West

One of the worst performers against the Rams was second-year defensive tackle C.J. West. He had little to no positive impact in that game. Most of his reps were negative.

West was driven off the ball too many times, which factored into the poor run defense in the first half. He cannot allow that to happen against the Dolphins.

This game should be an easier matchup for him, so he shouldn’t look as bad as last week. He should even be able to make a play or two. As long as improvement is shown, the 49ers will exhale.

Ji’Ayir Brown

Another poor 49ers performer from Week 1 was safety Ji’Ayir Brown. His decision-making and execution were low-level in that game. That needs to be cleaned up on Sunday.

The 49ers need Brown to be much better, which is delusional to ask. If he hasn’t improved by now, then he probably never will. Still, it doesn’t mean he can continue to perform skittishly.

The demand for him to play better will always be there so long as he’s the starter. Like West, he should be able to make some plays against the lowly Dolphins. If not, they need to pull the plug on him.

Marques Sigle

Unlike Brown, safety Marques Sigle had a solid outing against the Rams. He’s created a nice stepping stone for momentum heading into the Dolphins’ matchup.

Watching him will solely be to see if he can continue his positive play. If he did it against a very good Rams offense, then he should be able to do it against a lowly Dolphins offense.

George Kittle

No one needs to see what star tight end George Kittle is capable of. He’s proven it for almost eight years. However, what he needs to prove is whether he’s back in shape.

Kittle clearly wasn’t fully fit last week, and he even admitted it. With another week of practice under his belt, this game will be a key indicator of how far he is from returning to elite form.

Connor Colby

One of the surprises in Week 1 was seeing Connor Colby not only start at left guard but also perform fairly well. You couldn’t say that last season.

The fact that he did it against a strong Rams defensive front is noteworthy. He should be able to string together another encouraging performance against a less threatening Miami defensive front.

Otherwise, if he struggles, the 49ers will continue to have a giant question mark at left guard. Colby will need this game to show that he is the answer at left guard.

Jacob Cowing/Jordan Watkins

Last but not least are wide receivers Jacob Cowing and Jordan Watkins. With rookie receiver De’Zhaun Stribling out for roughly 10 weeks, the 49ers will need someone to step up.

It will have to be either Cowing or Watkins. Cowing will probably get the opportunity first, or maybe the 49ers will shuffle them throughout this game.

How ever the 49ers use them and feature them, that will be telling, especially if they can make use of their opportunities. This game can help them seize a bigger role in the offense moving forward.

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