5 Biggest Questions Facing 49ers Ahead of Week 7

As the San Francisco 49ers get ready for a key Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, there are plenty of questions surrounding the roster. What do the 49ers need to answer?

5 Biggest questions facing the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7

Does bye week impact injury decisions?

The team is banged up. They are 6-0 with a three-game lead on the Seahawks, and they hold the tiebreaker. The 49ers do not want to lose this game, but if there was a game to rest some players, this might be it. They have a bye next week, so anyone banged up would get this week and the following week. It would position San Francisco in a good spot after the bye.

Nick Bosa, Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, Marques Sigle, and Upton Stout are the names to watch. Do any of them play?

Does Christian Kirk have a role?

All indications are that the team is going to activate Christian Kirk from the PUP this week. Kirk has practiced the last few weeks, but did not have any offseason work. So, he will likely come in a bit rusty. Still, San Francisco is thin in their wide receiver room. Beyond that, Jacob Cowing has been an issue as a punt returner. Does Kirk take on that role? How many offensive snaps does he play?

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Can the 49ers slow down Bijan Robinson?

The 49ers' run defense has not been tested because they have not faced many strong opponents. However, they are in the bottom third of the NFL in success rate, which means they consistently allow small chunks. Robinson is the type of runner to turn a small gain into a game-breaking run. Is this the week the 49ers' run defense gets exposed?

Who plays the slot if Upton Stout is out?

Stout has a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the end of the 49ers' Week 6 win. He has not practiced this week, and with the bye week looming, he might not play. The team tried to use Ashtyn Davis in his place, but he struggled. So, they used Deommodore Lenoir in the slot with Jack Jones on the outside.

Still, Jones has also struggled. What is the 49ers' best option?

Can the 49ers slow down Drake London?

Drake London has 550 yards. Their next three pass catchers have 549 yards combined. In the Falcons' wins, he is averaging 145 yards per game. In the losses, he averages 65 yards per game. If they shut down London, they will win. Do they have the cornerback depth?