5 Major Questions that will Determine Whether the 49ers Beat the Cowboys

As the San Francisco 49ers get ready for their Week 10 matchup, there are plenty of questions that will be answered.

5 biggest questions facing the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10

Who is up and down at Wide Receiver?

The 49ers room could look crowded or empty depending on who is healthy that week. In Week 10, we are looking for the status of Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel. Right now, it appears the 49ers are going to take things easy with Evans, so he might be leaning towards out. Samuel is closer to playing.

The question will be how that impacts things. The 49ers added Keenan Allen; they got Demarcus Robinson back last week, and Jordan Watkins has started to take steps. Who starts and plays most?

How much does Keenan Allen play?

Allen just played against the Dallas Cowboys last week and had four catches for 26 yards. Now, he is in a completely different offense facing the same team. More than that, Allen is not going to get a bye week this season. So, do the 49ers ease him in? Do they start him? What is his role?

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Do 2 injured 49ers return in Week 10? What roles do they have?

The 49ers opened the practice windows for Nate Hobbs and CJ West. Right now, it sounds like Hobbs is most likely going to return this week. West is more likely to come back the following week. Still, whether or not the return happens, and then how much either depth piece sees the field, will be worth following on Sunday.

Which CBs are healthy?

The team had to finish the game without Renardo Green and Deommodore Lenoir. Both are expected to be day-to-day at practice, and their game status will be monitored. San Francisco is thin at cornerback. They have rookie fourth-rounder Ephesians Prysock behind those two. They could get Hobbs back, but he has been out since before the season started. Then, they just brought back Jack Jones, whom they cut. Does this signal they are worried about their depth?

Who steps up at Safety?

The 49ers appear to have a three-man safety rotation that is not going away any time soon. Kyle Shanahan confirmed they will lean into Marques Sigle, Malik Mustapha, and Ji’Ayir Brown and rotate all three together. Who leads the way this week, and does anyone see their snaps reduced?