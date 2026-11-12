Keenan Allen Trade Could Signal Bad News for 49ers Rookie

The San Francisco 49ers trading for Keenan Allen might have a significant impact on every receiver on the depth chart. However, the name that could be impacted the most is rookie De’Zhaun Stribling.

San Francisco 49ers Trade for Keenan Allen Could Signal Bad News For De’Zhaun Stribling Return

While Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel are both injured, they are expected back in the next week or so. Stribling is on the IR, and his return is not expected until December. Kyle Shanahan clarified before the trade deadline that Stribling would not even return to practice until December.

They would practice December 1 after Week 12, and that would likely be the next time he steps foot on a field. San Francisco would open his 21-day window then. So, it is not a lock he would play that week, or even the next week. He is a rookie who not only has to shake off rust from not playing; he has to join an offense he has not been a part of since Week 1.

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It has changed a lot, and he has missed a lot of development time. Plus, a rookie with an injury is not going to be pushed back. So, Week 14 or Week 15 is the more likely return date. The issue with a Week 14 return is that Week 15 is a short turnaround with Thursday Night Football.

That would be a lot to ask Stribling to play for the first time in 13 weeks, then turn around and play again on a short week. It is fair to start to think that if Stribling returned in Week 14, it would be in a limited fashion.

When looking at the skill set of Allen, it matches Stribling far more than Mike Evans or Deebo Samuel. Allen mostly works out of the slot and plays in the intermediate area of the field.

Evans has a 14-yard average depth of target. Samuel is at two this year. Allen is at nine. That is the same depth of target that Stribling had in the preseason. He also was primarily a slot receiver in the preseason, which is where Allen will play when Evans and Samuel are back. Stribling was drafted to replace Jauan Jennings.

The team tried to add Jennings back before settling for Allen. These two have very similar games and work the same portions of the field.

It is starting to become clear that the team added Allen because they do not see Stribling producing much at all to finish the season. If anything, he will not have a role until closer to Week 15.