5 Recent 49ers Draft Picks Entering Make-or-Break Seasons in 2026

It's no secret that the San Francisco 49ers have high expectations going into the upcoming season.

For them to go far, they’ll need their star players to live up to their status. However, the 49ers will also need help elsewhere, like with their recent draft picks.

They have gotten some solid contributions from players in their draft classes after 2023, while others have been underwhelming. It’s gotten to the point where the underwhelming players are at a crossroads.

They need to perform well in 2026, as they face a make-or-break season. With that said, below are the five recent 49ers draft picks who fall under that category.

WR Ricky Pearsall

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most obvious player to name here is wide receiver Ricky Pearsall. He’s yet to come close to proving the 49ers right for investing a first-round pick on him.

However, it’s not due to a lack of talent. Early last season, he had moments where he showed the damage he could do. The talent is there for him to be a bona fide No. 2 receiver.

He just needs to finally stay healthy. Some of it is unlucky, especially last season. A PCL injury is brutal, and he had to play through it. Fingers crossed he gets some luck to stay healthy, or the 49ers will not pick up his fifth-year option.

WR Jacob Cowing

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jacob Cowing (19) on a runback against Dallas Cowboys cornerback C.J. Goodwin (29) at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It’s tough to envision wide receiver Jacob Cowing having more than a small chance to “make it” this season. I believe he’s a lock to be cut from the 49ers after the preseason.

There are too many players at receiver who have buried him. Similar to Pearsall, Cowing has been plagued by injuries. His hamstring has been the main issue, which is made out of carnitas at this point.

If he can stay healthy, he’ll need to hit the ground running in training camp and the preseason to prove to the 49ers he’s worth keeping. Otherwise, his NFL career will begin to be in doubt a bit.

S Ji’Ayir Brown

One of the players who didn’t hide how excited they were when the 49ers hired Raheem Morris as defensive coordinator was safety Ji’Ayir Brown. It seems he believes he can have his best year under Morris.

He’s right to believe that, as Morris is a defensive backs-oriented coach. He’s had a hand in numerous defensive backs playing well, so maybe he can get Brown to finally ascend.

I just wouldn’t bank on it. I’m more confident in him continuing to be mediocre than not. And should that happen, I don’t know how he’ll sign with another team. His career will be on the fence if he doesn’t perform well.

CB Renardo Green

Nov 24, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) rushes with the football after catching a pass as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) defends during the third quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The clearest message the 49ers have sent this offseason is that they want cornerback Renardo Green to be put on notice. His starting role isn’t safe with a few players added to the position.

It appears the 49ers want it to be a competition with the hope it brings the best out of Green. That may just do the trick and get him back on pace towards becoming an excellent player.

He needs to answer that challenge and step up. If not, he’ll lose his starting role and likely his roster spot. He’ll end up having to settle for being a journeyman that a team will offer the minimum to.

LB Nick Martin

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Nick Martin (45) before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This may be surprising since the 49ers drafted linebacker Nick Martin a year ago in the third round. However, that was driven by Robert Saleh. He’s now with the Tennessee Titans.

Martin barely got on the field last year with Saleh. It’s clear he’s struggled to fit in and impress the coaches. Otherwise, he would’ve gotten more runs than he did.

And after he had his season ended by a longstanding concussion, I’d imagine the 49ers are overlooking him now with Dre Greenlaw and Jaden Dugger added. Don’t be surprised if he’s a trade candidate this year.

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