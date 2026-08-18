One 49ers Rookie Needs Extensive Look in Second Preseason Game

One of the top takeaways from the 49ers’ preseason opener was how the rookies looked.

De’Zhaun Stribling was the headlining performer, demonstrating strong pass-catching ability in tough spots. Gracen Halton was another standout with some impactful plays.

However, there is one 49ers rookie who deserves credit despite only one highlight play, and that’s Ephesians Prysock. He made an incredible pass breakup at the goal line in the first quarter, filling in for Jack Jones.

That play instantly made him a top player to watch against the Chargers in the second preseason game. The 49ers need to give him a ton of playing time so that they can get an extensive look at him.

Why Prysock needs more opportunities

They might have something with Prysock. He could be their second-best starting outside cornerback. Maybe even their best. As good as Deommodore Lenoir is, he’s still better suited in the slot.

Lenoir does have the size that Prysock does with his height and reach. He provides the 49ers with an option to match up with bigger wide receivers who would typically have success against Lenoir and Renardo Green.

Since he has the physical traits to do that, he needs to go out there and show it. The 49ers need to get his feet wet by playing him a bunch in the second preseason game. He needs to play for an entire half to show the 49ers what he’s got.

What he displayed last week against the Titans made him intriguing. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris was recently asked what he thought about the rookie’s performance in the preseason opener after reviewing the film.

“Just as good as he looked that night. Made a nice play in the red zone, being able to knock down a pass. Then there's other areas that you see when you're watching it from our view, watching how sticky he was on some of the other coverage that he could have been targeted on, but he was able to deny it or the play goes away and quarterback progressed,” said Morris.

“I was really pleased with how he played and it's been really encouraging to watch his steady development throughout the whole process. You start to see it in the joint practice and then you get a chance to get into the games and really watch it come out. That's been one of the nice things to see.”

Prysock would knock Green off as the starter if he plays well against the Chargers, but he will help clear up a bit of his talent. The 49ers will better understand what they have with him.

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