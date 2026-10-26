6 49ers Whose Stock Plummeted After Falcons Loss
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The San Francisco 49ers' 29-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons was not pretty. Which players had the biggest contribution to the 49ers' losing efforts?
6 San Francisco 49ers Whose Stock Dropped in Loss to Atlanta Falcons
Ji’Ayir Brown
Brown struggled with the talent of Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson in this game. He had a couple of missed tackles and a couple of missed assignments in coverage. Brown started the season, but both Marques Sigle and Malik Mustapha have been better than him when healthy. If Sigle is back after the bye week, Brown could lose his role.
Jack Jones
Jones has been an awful signing, even at such a low signing cost. He struggled prior to this game, and the 49ers tried to bench him because he was so bad in the 49ers' loss to the Falcons. They were without Upton Stout and tried to play him on the outside to get Deommodore Lenoir in the slot. They ended up making two positions worse.
Ashtyn Davis
The 49ers tried to bench Jones for Davis. He played seven snaps with six being in coverage and he was immediately targeted twice. The team quickly went to back to Jones. The depth of their secondary was exposed in the loss. Perhaps we see more of Ephesians Prysock after the bye.
Jordan James
James has been a disappointment since being drafted last year. He has hardly seen the field in year two, and when he has, he struggled. On his only carry of the game in Week 7, he fumbled. The team obviously did not trust him after that. James has five rushes for 21 yards in his NFL career. That is not good enough.
Connor Colby
The first four weeks of the season were great for Colby. The past three weeks have brought a few more questions. The Falcons do not have a strong front, and yet Colby struggled once again. With the bye week coming, you have to wonder if the team is going to give rookie Carver Willis a longer look at left guard. That, or the 49ers make a trade.
Jacob Cowing
Cowing was behind Brandin Cooks, and Christian Kirk ate into his snaps. He did add 38 yards, but struggled once again on special teams. Cowing is currently averaging a disappointing 0.54 yards per route run this season. He might not have a role when the team gets out of the bye.
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley