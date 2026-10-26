6 49ers Whose Stock Plummeted After Falcons Loss

The San Francisco 49ers' 29-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons was not pretty. Which players had the biggest contribution to the 49ers' losing efforts?

6 San Francisco 49ers Whose Stock Dropped in Loss to Atlanta Falcons

Ji’Ayir Brown

Brown struggled with the talent of Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson in this game. He had a couple of missed tackles and a couple of missed assignments in coverage. Brown started the season, but both Marques Sigle and Malik Mustapha have been better than him when healthy. If Sigle is back after the bye week, Brown could lose his role.

Jack Jones

Jones has been an awful signing, even at such a low signing cost. He struggled prior to this game, and the 49ers tried to bench him because he was so bad in the 49ers' loss to the Falcons. They were without Upton Stout and tried to play him on the outside to get Deommodore Lenoir in the slot. They ended up making two positions worse.

Ashtyn Davis

The 49ers tried to bench Jones for Davis. He played seven snaps with six being in coverage and he was immediately targeted twice. The team quickly went to back to Jones. The depth of their secondary was exposed in the loss. Perhaps we see more of Ephesians Prysock after the bye.

Jordan James

James has been a disappointment since being drafted last year. He has hardly seen the field in year two, and when he has, he struggled. On his only carry of the game in Week 7, he fumbled. The team obviously did not trust him after that. James has five rushes for 21 yards in his NFL career. That is not good enough.

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Connor Colby

The first four weeks of the season were great for Colby. The past three weeks have brought a few more questions. The Falcons do not have a strong front, and yet Colby struggled once again. With the bye week coming, you have to wonder if the team is going to give rookie Carver Willis a longer look at left guard. That, or the 49ers make a trade.

Jacob Cowing

Cowing was behind Brandin Cooks, and Christian Kirk ate into his snaps. He did add 38 yards, but struggled once again on special teams. Cowing is currently averaging a disappointing 0.54 yards per route run this season. He might not have a role when the team gets out of the bye.