1 Under Discussed Player Impacted by the 49ers Signing Jack Jones
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The San Francisco 49ers' signing of Jack Jones is clearly bad news for Renardo Green, who was already in a tough spot following free agency. However, another player who could be impacted that has not been discussed as much is Upton Stout.
Will the San Francisco 49ers push Upton Stout in training camp?
When San Francisco signed Nate Hobbs in free agency, there were immediate questions about how he would be used. Hobbs has typically been at his best in the slot, but he did spend time playing on the outside last season with the Green Bay Packers. Based on that and Green’s struggles compared to Stout last season, it initially appeared that Hobbs might be brought in to push Green for snaps.
With the addition of Jones, that outlook shifts. Green is now clearly under pressure, but that also creates a situation where Hobbs could factor into competition elsewhere in the secondary.
One possibility is that the team creates a three-man competition on the outside, allowing the top performer to earn a starting role.
At the same time, Hobbs’ natural fit in the slot cannot be ignored. That creates a situation where he could also push Stout for snaps inside. If Hobbs is moved back into the slot full-time, it would put direct pressure on Stout to hold onto his role during training camp.
There is also the influence of defensive coordinator Raheem Morris to consider. Morris did not draft Stout, but he was part of the decision to bring in Hobbs. That connection could play a role in how the competition is structured and where players are ultimately used.
With Jones, Green, and Hobbs all in the mix, it may be difficult for the coaching staff to give each player equal reps on the outside. That could lead to a clearer split, where Jones and Green rotate outside while Hobbs competes more directly with Stout in the slot.
This level of competition gives the 49ers multiple options. It allows them to evaluate Green more closely while also creating a fallback plan if he does not perform. At the same time, it introduces real pressure on Stout, who may now have to defend his role rather than simply build on it.
It is also possible that the 49ers reshape their starting secondary entirely. A lineup featuring Deommodore Lenoir, Jones, and Hobbs would include two new starters in the defensive backfield. With a new defensive coordinator and a secondary that struggled last season, the team has reason to consider changes.
If the 49ers also address safety in the 2026 NFL Draft, the secondary could look significantly different by the start of the season. That makes training camp especially important, as players like Stout will need to prove they belong in a more competitive and uncertain depth chart.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley