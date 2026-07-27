Asking and Answering Key Questions as 49ers Training Camp Begins

Niner training camp is underway, and the exhibition games begin on August 13th at home against Tennessee. The expectation is that the 49ers are a top-five, maybe top-three team in the NFC. Critical questions as camp opens.

Romello Height went down at practice today and was carted off. They’re saying best case it’s cramps, could be worse. Now what?

They need to do what they’ve been avoiding: sign another edge. Joey Bosa wants to be overpaid, or he’ll retire. Trading for Maxx Crosby is and always has been pipe. Move on. Sign Jadeveon Clowney. 8.5 sacks last year with 32 pressures and 12 tackles for loss in 13 games. He ranked 15th in pass rushing and 26th against the run among the edges. Cheaper options: Haason Reddick, Kyle Van Noy, or Raheem Morris fave Leonard Floyd.

Want to trade, ok, Alex Highsmith from Pittsburgh.

What they can’t do is nothing. Add a pass rushing edge; the Niners need one anyway, regardless of what happens with Height. Spend what it takes, get it done. Now.

Is Kyle Shanahan’s car accident an important factor?

Not for camp, which is more about the position coaches and coordinators. The team will need to work out how to deal with Shanahan’s concussion, though. He may sit out the initial exhibition games, but I think it will be important for him to coach the final x-game in Las Vegas to give them a dress rehearsal for the Shanahan contingency plans in-season.

The thing to remember with concussions, it’s not headache pain you can push through, it’s a disconnect. You unplug from reality for 20 seconds to two minutes. All you can do is stand there and wait for your mind to snap back into awareness. Someone needs to take over in seconds. The Niners' coaching and medical staff need to get a feel for that.

Christian McCaffrey reported to camp lighter and faster. Good sign for deploying a rotation at running back?

Absolutely. Christian is ready to rotate. But the key question is: will Shanahan do it? With CMC lighter, Kyle may not have a choice; McCaffrey won’t hold up. In past seasons, CMC was making a contract push and wanted to be on the field; this year, apparently not. I hope that will help.

Should the Niners move McCaffrey to slot and start Kaleon Black?

No. McCaffrey’s success as a receiver is based on him being a vertical threat against a linebacker or safety, not a DB. Black may get opportunities to prove he can do that as well. Black’s value may emerge in surprising ways beyond running, as a receiver and blocker.

Who should return kicks?

In the past, Jacob Cowing fumbled punt returns and Ricky Pearsall wasn’t good at it either. Both also need to avoid being out on special teams, where they can get injured. My answer is Jordan Watkins, who had a 69-yard punt return touchdown for Ole Miss.

Who should win the punter job?

Jack Bauwmeester. Consistent distance and the national co-leader at punts inside the 20.

Renardo Green or Jack Jones, who gets the start at DB2?

Green is getting good reviews so far. Thing is, he does not get picks, and if that continues, Morris could well turn to Jones; it’s why he was brought in.

Marquis Sigle or Ji’Ayir Brown?

You know my answer, neither. But until they trade for a legit starter, Sigle has the higher upside and much better speed.

Nick Martin or name the SAM at LB?

Martin will get the first crack at it. I think he will settle into a designated blitzer role. Can see the job rotating early season and then Jaden Dugger wins it with Martin sprinkled in on passing downs.

Martin and Upton Stout as blitzers could really eat this year.

Who starts at LG?

I expect Connor Colby to get the first look, but for Robert Jones to win the job.

What’s happening at blocking TE?

They cut Khalil Dinkins, the Penn State UDFA, and added Tanner McLachlan of Cincinnati, a receiving TE and questionable blocker. The tight end depth may be a revolving door all year. I think the Niners will patrol the league for cuts at TE, FS, and Edge. Shanahan and John Lynch will have to be waiver wire vultures at the positions they neglected in the draft and free agency.