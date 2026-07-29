What’s Next After 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Takes Blame for Car Accident?

Details about Kyle Shanahan’s car accident were reported on Monday night by our own Grant Cohn.

Since the San Francisco 49ers were vague about the incident, it unleashed a flurry of questions as to what caused the accident. It was initially stated on the police report that Shanahan was not at fault.

However, on Tuesday, Shanahan wanted to clear the air with reporters. He took ownership of the accident, saying it was his fault. He didn’t have to correct the police report, but he did it anyway.

He deserves a round of applause for that. But now that he’s stepped up to correctly take the blame, what now? What’s next for this situation? Is there still more to it? What happens now?

The next move is…

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What’s next is the waiting game. There’s nothing left in this story. Assuming all of the facts are out there, which it looks like it is, all that’s left now is to wait and see how Shanahan recovers.

Conspiracy theorists will still be throwing items at the wall to see if it sticks, but will most likely waste their time looking for something that isn’t there. Part of that is the 49ers’ fault.

They could’ve just let the news out earlier or allowed an insider like Adam Schefter to break it. Instead, they allowed doubts to creep in by trying to conceal Shanahan’s accident.

In any case, overall it’s not a big deal. It was an unfortunate accident and nothing more. Now that Shanahan has set the record straight by being honorable in holding himself accountable, there’s nothing left.

All eyes on this story should slowly dissipate and be turned towards his recovery. The 49ers can handle training camp without Shanahan. This is where having a bunch of veterans pays off.

The 49ers will be fine for now. What won’t be fine is if Shanahan is still feeling the effects of his concussion a few weeks out from Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams. That’s when panic should creep up.

Without Shanahan, the 49ers will not win that game. That is what everyone should be closely monitoring. How is Shanahan feeling? As of now, it’s best to take it on a weekly basis. Daily would be asking too much.

The issue isn’t the several broken bones he suffered — it’s the concussion. This is where the focus should be with Shanahan from now on, and not the accident anymore.

That can be put to rest now.

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