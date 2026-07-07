Brandon Aiyuk Finally Explains Why He Quit the 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk finally got serious.

For the past few weeks, he has been posting emotional outbursts disguised as humorous videos on social media. Just a few days ago, he hit a new low when he took shots at Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Today, Aiyuk finally posted his side of the breakup with the 49ers, and he actually wrote it down. Which means he might just have a team of advisors helping him for the first time in a while.

Here's what Aiyuk wrote.

"When the news finally came out that my guarantees were voided in November. The team continued to lie to the media/fan base acting as if that was not a decision that was made in July. Continually saying that I would be returning, despite the fact that I told them on numerous occasions that I would not be. With the severity of my injury and guarantees no longer on the table that was not an option.

"We are 1 year from the date in which they made the decision to void my guarantees due to 'missed rehab' yet they have the footage and the gps information that shows I reached markers I never hit even before injury. All before the recovery time required by the surgeon.

"I will not be reinstating with them nor ever doing any kind of business with them. I'm locked in and focused on my opportunity to return to the field this season!

There's some new information here.

Apparently, on July 7, 2025, the 49ers officially voided the guarantees in Aiyuk's contract because he missed a scheduled rehab assignment with the team. But, according to him, he still rehabbed and was healthy and ready and willing to play last season if they had given him back their guarantees. Which means the 49ers were more interested in getting their money back than having a healthy Aiyuk on the field.

It sounds like Aiyuk violated a technicality on his contract and expected the 49ers to let him off the hook because they're better with him than without him. Clearly, he didn't expect the 49ers to cut off their nose to spite their face by shutting him down and trying to soldier on without him. But that's exactly what they did.

The other thing that's interesting about Aiyuk's statement is that he vows to never get reinstated with the 49ers and says he's intent on returning to the league. Does he still not realize he must file for reinstatement with the NFL before he can get release and sign with the Washington Commanders? Maybe not.

He still has time to come to his sense and change his mind.