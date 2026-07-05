Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Fires Back at 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

Brandon Aiyuk may have just talked his way out of the league.

All he had to do was file some paperwork, pay a speeding ticket, be quiet for a few more weeks and not insult Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels, and he most likely would be free to sign with the Commanders in a month or so. But Aiyuk couldn't do any of that.

Instead of taking care of business, he took a shot at Daniels on the Fourth of July because Daniels laughed when a 49ers fan walked up to him with a camera and yelled, "F--- Brandon Aiyuk." Aiyuk was upset that Daniels didn't defend him, so Aiyuk essentially called Daniels a mama's boy. As you may know, Daniels is famously close with his mother -- she goes almost everywhere with him, and she's his agent. Insulting her is a bad idea if you want to play for the Washington Commanders, which Aiyuk does.

Shortly after Aiyuk posted his tirade, Daniels posted a response on his Instagram story -- a picture of Kevin Durant pointing two thumbs down.

Aiyuk and Daniels have been best friends since they played together at Arizona State. Part of the reason Aiyuk walked away from the 49ers last season is that he wants to play with Daniels in Washington and doesn't want the 49ers to trade him somewhere else.

In the process, Aiyuk has made himself utterly undesirable to every team other than the Commanders because he's acting so erratically. The only team that might have been interested in signing Aiyuk to a cheap one-year prove-it deal would have been the Commanders, because their quarterback theoretically could keep Aiyuk in check.

Apparently not.

If Aiyuk is taking shots at Daniels before Aiyuk is even on the Commanders, imagine how Aiyuk will act if he ever signs with Washington. He might be even more disruptive than he is now. He seems to love the attention that social media provides, and he's liable to turn on anyone at any time. And if he truly has made an enemy out of Daniels' mother, then it's highly unlikely that Aiyuk and Daniels ever will reconcile.

What an incredible example of a player throwing his career away simply because he couldn't stop talking. Keep in mind, Aiyuk never has been accused of doing anything violent. And before he injured his knee, he was one of the hardest-working players on the team.

But he's shockingly immature and self-destructive, to the point where most teams probably wouldn't want him in their locker room even though he's good. The 49ers sure don't seem to want him. None of his former teammates seems sad to watch him go. George Kittle even said, "Good luck with that," when a Commanders fan asked him what to expect from Aiyuk if he signs with Washington.

Keep in mind, we don't know for certain that Aiyuk and Daniels are on the outs. All we know is that they've unfollowed each other on Instagram and taken jabs at each other. For all we know, they could be trolling all of us.

In fact, NFL Insider Benjamin Allbright tweeted on Saturday that the entire beef between Aiyuk and Daniels is an act. If that's true, they're really committing to the bit.

I find it hard to believe that Aiyuk could come up with such a clever ruse and actually execute it. He seems to be operating based on emotion, not strategy. And I find it even harder to believe that Daniels would engage in such behavior when he doesn't have to. He's not facing an early retirement like Aiyuk is.

Stay tuned. The day is young, and Aiyuk hasn't posted anything on social media. If the past few weeks are any indication, he'll post something shortly. He can't help himself.