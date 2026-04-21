Brock Purdy Heaps Praise on the 49ers' Signing of WR Christian Kirk

Brock Purdy is a big fan of the San Francisco 49ers front office’s decision to bring Christian Kirk to the City by the Bay.

In free agency, the 49ers added Kirk and Mike Evans, with Brock Purdy believing the latter will also help take his game to another level.

However, the addition of Kirk brings a different level of excitement for Purdy.

Brock Purdy sounds off on the 49ers' signing of Christian Kirk

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Purdy has also spoken enthusiastically about the arrival of Kirk, a player he grew up watching closely during his time in Arizona.

Like Purdy, Kirk has strong ties to the state, having begun his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals, but the quarterback’s admiration for him stretches back even further than that.

From an early age, Purdy followed Kirk’s development through high school and college, gaining an appreciation for his route running, reliability, and ability to make plays in key moments.

"He's a guy that I've followed, really, all throughout my career, just being an Arizona guy," shared Purdy with reporters.

"When I was growing up, and he was in high school, I was like, 'This guy's a stud.' So I followed him when he went to Texas A&M, and just his career.

"So now, to be able to play with him, and what he brings to the room, just a vet guy, very smart, and I think for his position at the slot receiver, just how teams have used him, I'm excited that we get to now do that, too.

"And more than anything, too, I think what he can bring to our locker room and the receiver room as a whole, just his wisdom, maturity, and that fire that he plays with, I'm really excited to have that guy with us. So, it's gonna be good."

That long-standing respect now adds an extra layer of excitement, as the two finally have the opportunity to work together at the professional level, something that feels almost full circle given their shared roots.

Kirk joining San Francisco could prove to be one of the more underrated moves of the offseason given the price involved.

He offers excellent value, with past records of five straight 500-yard seasons to his name, as well as high praise from the Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans.

While the talk of Evans joining grabs the headlines because of his calibre, a strong connection could be brewing between Purdy and Kirk.