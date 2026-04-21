Brock Purdy Heaps Praise on the 49ers' Signing of WR Christian Kirk
In this story:
Brock Purdy is a big fan of the San Francisco 49ers front office’s decision to bring Christian Kirk to the City by the Bay.
In free agency, the 49ers added Kirk and Mike Evans, with Brock Purdy believing the latter will also help take his game to another level.
However, the addition of Kirk brings a different level of excitement for Purdy.
Brock Purdy sounds off on the 49ers' signing of Christian Kirk
Purdy has also spoken enthusiastically about the arrival of Kirk, a player he grew up watching closely during his time in Arizona.
Like Purdy, Kirk has strong ties to the state, having begun his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals, but the quarterback’s admiration for him stretches back even further than that.
From an early age, Purdy followed Kirk’s development through high school and college, gaining an appreciation for his route running, reliability, and ability to make plays in key moments.
"He's a guy that I've followed, really, all throughout my career, just being an Arizona guy," shared Purdy with reporters.
"When I was growing up, and he was in high school, I was like, 'This guy's a stud.' So I followed him when he went to Texas A&M, and just his career.
"So now, to be able to play with him, and what he brings to the room, just a vet guy, very smart, and I think for his position at the slot receiver, just how teams have used him, I'm excited that we get to now do that, too.
"And more than anything, too, I think what he can bring to our locker room and the receiver room as a whole, just his wisdom, maturity, and that fire that he plays with, I'm really excited to have that guy with us. So, it's gonna be good."
That long-standing respect now adds an extra layer of excitement, as the two finally have the opportunity to work together at the professional level, something that feels almost full circle given their shared roots.
Kirk joining San Francisco could prove to be one of the more underrated moves of the offseason given the price involved.
He offers excellent value, with past records of five straight 500-yard seasons to his name, as well as high praise from the Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans.
While the talk of Evans joining grabs the headlines because of his calibre, a strong connection could be brewing between Purdy and Kirk.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal