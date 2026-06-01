This Would Constitute a Successful Season for 49ers WR Ricky Pearsall

No offensive player on the San Francisco 49ers has a bigger 2026 ahead than wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

The upcoming season marks Pearsall's third year in the NFL, and it's hugely significant, which could determine his long-term future in the City by the Bay.

Here’s what a successful season would look like for him.

Priority: Staying healthy

Disaster struck in the worst possible way for Pearsall, as during his rookie year, he was shot.

Despite these circumstances, he made a full recovery and thankfully survived. He went on to show flashes of brilliance across 11 appearances, recording 400 yards and three touchdowns toward the back end of the season.

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

In 2025, however, he featured in fewer games after suffering a PCL and ankle injury that set him back significantly. He featured in just nine games and racked up 528 yards, but surprisingly, with zero touchdowns.

Heading into his third season, he faces pressure to deliver a breakout year that validates the 49ers’ decision to select him late in the first round. The talent is evident, but availability will be key if he is to finally put it all together.

Output expectation: 800+ yards and 5 TD

The 49ers will likely use him as a WR2 option this season following the decision to bring in future Hall of Famer Mike Evans in free agency.

While Evans himself will need to remain healthy after a difficult 2025, Pearsall is expected to be even more of a key contributor following the departures of Jauan Jennings and Kendrick Bourne, as well as the likely potential loss of Brandon Aiyuk.

It can be assumed that tight end George Kittle will also take a while to get up to speed, which could lead to increased opportunities for Pearsall.

So, 800+ receiving yards and at least five touchdowns sound achievable. He has shown flashes of his key strengths all last season, so if it all comes together, it should be a successful year.

That said, the 49ers’ wide receiver group enters the season with more questions than answers after significant changes to the roster. Evans, Christian Kirk and newly drafted De'Zhaun Stribling are new faces to the Kyle Shanahan system.

Pearsall is expected to play a key role in the offense, and developing an even stronger connection with Brock Purdy will be vital to his growth and production.

It's Pearsall's time to shine. He has to seize the moment if he wants to remain with the franchise after his rookie contract ends.