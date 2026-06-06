This 49ers Player is 'A Big Reason' Mike Evans Signed

When Mike Evans was deciding which team to sign with in free agency, one of the things he made sure to consider was who the quarterbacks were.

The San Francisco 49ers were an alluring team for Evans for multiple reasons, but if they didn’t have an adequate quarterback, he probably would have gone elsewhere, like to the Buffalo Bills.

Thankfully, the 49ers do have an adequate quarterback with Brock Purdy. He was, as Evans would say, “a big reason” he signed with the 49ers.

Purdy helped draw Evans to the 49ers

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“I love Brock, man. He’s a big reason why I came here,” said Evans at OTAs. “He throws a really great ball. I’m getting the timing down with him now. Super smart. He’s about his business too. He comes to work every single day. He’s a quiet guy, but me and him talk about not just football, but life. He’s a really cool guy, and I look forward to having a great connection with him this year.”

Evans will be the first dominant wide receiver that Purdy has had since Brandon Aiyuk in 2023. Aiyuk wasn't nearly the same in 2024 after he got his contract extension.

This will allow Purdy to be the best version of himself. Evans will make it an easier time for him on nearly every dropback.

Practicing at OTAs was the first step for them to build their rapport together. But they've already been doing that off the field, which is just as important.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws downfield against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

“In the locker room, Mike is obviously a Hall of Fame receiver, but he’s a bro,” Purdy said. “He’s in the locker room chatting it up, making jokes with guys. He’s just a real dude. He’s a father, bouncing back and forth from home to Texas to coach his daughter’s basketball team. He’s just a real dude.”

The camaraderie the two are developing will help translate to the connection they're trying to build on the field. It'll prove useful in the long run.

That is what makes the culture of the 49ers so special. Everyone wants to play for one another. Purdy and Evans strengthening their bond off the field will help them on it.

Even if Purdy isn't connecting too much with Evans, the bright side is that Evans will still impact the game by freeing up other receivers. That'll make it easy for Purdy.

I'm sure Evans will be more than satisfied with that.

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